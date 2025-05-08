BLAST to Present NEXT TO NORMAL At The Cider Mill Stage This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BLAST (Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier) will bring its remarkable fourth season to a close with Next to Normal, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning rock musical that redefined the modern American musical. Performances run May 23 through June 1 at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott, NY.

With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, Next to Normal dives deep into the emotional and psychological landscape of a seemingly average suburban family, revealing the undercurrents of mental illness, memory, and resilience. "Next to Normal is one of the most powerful musicals of the last 20 years," says director and BLAST Artistic Director Rob Egan. "It's a story told with raw honesty, gripping intensity, and a soaring rock score that profoundly touches audiences. I am so excited to have such a powerhouse cast full of local talent to tell this impactful story to our community."

At the center of the story is Diana, a mother battling bipolar disorder, portrayed with heartbreaking depth by Jennifer Crawford. Opposite her is Stephen Kane as Dan, Diana's devoted but struggling husband, whose quiet strength anchors the family. Josh Wahl brings charisma and edge to the role of Gabe, while Tess Markham gives a powerful and emotionally nuanced performance as their daughter, Natalie. Rounding out the cast are Richard Aton as Henry, Natalie's compassionate boyfriend, and Mark Durkee in the dual roles of Dr. Fine and Dr. Madden, portraying the professionals guiding Diana's treatment journey.

The production is brought to life under Egan's emotionally charged and thoughtful direction, paired with music direction by Rich Choe, who leads a dynamic six-piece live orchestra that breathes life into Tom Kitt's unforgettable score.

The creative team includes scenic and lighting design by Gabby Button, with set construction by MJ Clune. Sound design is by Mike Kane, costume design by Annie Fabiano, and prop design by Wendy Germond. Stage management is by Nathan Butler, ensuring smooth execution behind the scenes.

Comments