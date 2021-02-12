Applications For The 2021 Orchard Project Now Open

The Orchard Project today announced its 2021 lab programs, expanded and shifted in response to the ongoing challenges facing performing artists nationally and worldwide. During a time of industry transformation, reckoning, and instability, the Orchard Project is taking steps to do even more to support the most innovative artists and diverse voices, helping creators to explore, create, and share their work in new ways given the current absence of live collaboration.

This year, more than 30 projects will be selected to participate in the Orchard Project's programs. Each will receive support in flexible, collaborative environments that put faith in artists to create new works. In 2021, our offerings will remain virtual.

In summer 2021, the Orchard Project will offer:

The Orchard Project Performance Lab (link), for professional makers of live performance, either staged in traditional or digital venues;

The Orchard Project Greenhouse Program (link), for collaborators generating multiple new works and collaborations in a multitude of forms;

The Orchard Project Episodic Lab (link), for writers working on the advancement of original TV scripts; and

The Orchard Project Audio Lab (link), for early development of scripts and ideas in the audio storytelling form.



Want to learn more about the labs and which one(s) might be right for you? Join us for an information session on Feb 18 at 10am EST on our website and Facebook. Learn more about the labs or apply online at https://secure.orchardproject.com by March 10, 2021.

The Orchard Project has updated its application process, so please read carefully - especially if you've applied in the past.

All applications are now submitted via a common, simplified application.

There is no application fee at all to apply to any Orchard Project program.

While applications had historically been evaluated by a small reading panel that centered on OP staff, applications will now be read by a diverse panel of 30+ readers.

A full rubric and explanation of evaluation criteria for our application process has been posted online in order to be as transparent as possible.

Learn More And Apply