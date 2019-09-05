Annual Craft Beverage Festivals Return To Bethel Woods This October

Festivals at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts continue into October with the return of the annual Wine Festival on Saturday, October 5th as well as Craft: Beer, Spirits & Food Festival on Saturday, October 12th. Located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY both festivals take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with VIP early admission beginning at 12:00 p.m.



New this year, Bethel Woods is excited to offer a Festival Combo Ticket - guaranteeing general admission to both Wine Festival and Craft: Beer, Spirits & Food Festival. Quantity is limited; guests are encouraged to buy tickets swiftly.



The 8th annual Wine Festival on October 5th will feature more than 30 regional wineries from around the Hudson Valley and Finger Lake regions. As guests are sampling the finest wines offered, they can also enjoy live music from Kat Wright as well as The Big Takeover, plus a food court to satisfy all cravings. General admission tickets are $30 and include unlimited sampling and a complimentary wine tasting glass. Designated Driver tickets are $15 and include admission into both the festival as well as The Museum at Bethel Woods. VIP tickets are offered for $70. This includes early access to all wineries one hour before general admission; an exclusive six-course food and wine pairing event in the intimate indoor Event Gallery (with sessions at 1:00 or 3:00 p.m.); free admission into The Museum at Bethel Woods; a complimentary tasting glass; and entry into an exclusive lounge area.



Guests are invited to enhance their experience through a selection of pre-festival events. This includes a limited-seating Paint & Sip experience overlooking the Pavilion Stage led by artist and printmaker Susan Pantaleone from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m, and a Vintage Run Half Marathon and 5K, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. respectively. Paint & Sip tickets are $35.00 and are available to purchase at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org/Wine. For more information about participating in the Vintage Run, visit www.VintageRuns.com.



Participating wineries include: Adirondack Winery, Americana Vineyards & Winery, Awestruck Ciders, Bagleys Poplar Ridge Vineyards, Benmarl Winery, Black Button Distilling, Brimstone Hill Vineyard & Winery, Brotherhood Americas Oldest Winery, Cereghino Smith LLC, Crooked Lake Winery, Ferreira Carpenter Estates Winery, Fjord Vineyards, Fulkerson Winery, Glorie Farm Winery, Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards, Inspire Moore Winery, KAS Spirits LLC, Lakeland Winery, Ledge Rock Hill Winery, Liquid Altitude, O-Neh-Da and Eagle Crest Vineyards, Olde York Farm Distillery & Cooperage, Pazdar Winery, Prohibition Distillery, Rasta Ranch Vineyards, Raymor Estate Cellars, LLC, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Taconic Distillery, Three Brothers Wineries, Tousey Winery, Union Grove Distillery, Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Weis Vineyards, Whitecliff Vineyard, WM Soule Winery, and Zugibe Vineyards.



The Craft: Beer, Spirits & Food Festival returns on October 12th with offerings that include beer, spirits, cider and mead, creating a sampling menu that is sure to appeal to all palates. As guests are sampling craft beverage varieties of the region, they will also enjoy live music from Andy Frasco & The U.N. as well as Big Something, plus food trucks and a craft market. General admission to the festival is $45 and includes a commemorative glass and unlimited tastings. Designated Driver tickets are available for $20 and includes admission to the festival and The Museum at Bethel Woods.



VIP tickets are available to purchase for $85. This includes access to all breweries an hour earlier than the general public (12:00 p.m.), entry into a private lounge, an exclusive dining and tasting session (1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.), a larger commemorative tasting glass, a complimentary gift, plus admission to The Museum at Bethel Woods.



Participating breweries, cideries and distilleries include: 1857 Spirits Barbers Farm Distillery, Abandoned Hard Cider, Black Button Distilling, Blue Point, Brickhouse Brewing Company, Brown's Brewing, Catskill Brewery, Catskill Provisions, Chatham Brewing, Clemson Brothers, Cousins Ale Works, Equilibrium Brewery, Glenmere, KAS Spirits, Lagunitas, Liquid Altitude, Log Tavern Brewing Company, Mistucky Creek Homebrew, Nap Time Liquid Creation, Olde York Farm Distillery & Cooperage, Ommegang Brewery, Prohibition Distillery, Roscoe Beer Company, Shrewd Fox Brewery, Sierra, Six Point, Slate Point Meadery, Sloop Brewing, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Taconic Distillery, Tuthilltown Distillery, Union Grove Distillery, Von Trapp, Westtown Brew Works, and Woodstock Brewing Company; with more to be announced.



Generous support for the 2019 Craft: Beer, Spirits & Food Festival is provided by E3 Hardware and Popcorners.



Tickets for both festivals are on-sale now and available in advance at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, the Bethel Woods Box Office, and www.Ticketmaster.com. Both festivals are 21+ events. No one under 21, including designated drivers, will be permitted into either festival. Valid photo ID required for entry. Events will be held rain or shine. Sorry, no pets, children, strollers, outside food or beverages permitted. Event staff reserves the right to refuse service to anyone at any time. Ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the week of the event.



For more information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org or call 1.866.781.2922.







Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You