Alyssa Sequoia Presents Monthly Series CAN I TELL U SOMETHING?

Alyssa Sequoia presents "Can I Tell You Something?" a monthly comedy series, with its latest event scheduled for the Hudson Valley Writers Center Saturday May 4th 7:30pm. Performers on the bill that evening are award winning comics Eddie Brill, Mary Dimino and Alyssa Sequoia.

Sequoia, a Westchester County native, brings her love of both stand-up and storytelling together in a monthly series titled "Stand-Up With Story - Can I Tell U Something?" Sequoia, the producer of the event, describes the show as a love letter to Joan Rivers and Richard Pryor. Sequoia started her stand-up career in Manhattan while in her twenties and says, "I was instantly connected to it, surrounded by good people and amazing talent." Although quickly feeling apart of the New York comedy community, health challenges and her singing/songwriting career with her band led Sequoia down different paths. One of those paths including recording four of her own albums. Sequoia always knew it was just a matter of time before she would return to comedy. Starting where she left off, today she produces shows incorporating talent she knew from when she began. "You don't forget the people who supported you, extended a hand or a voice of encouragement." Sequoia continues, "Kindness stays with you."

Sharing her journey to heal herself from Crohn's Disease, Sequoia incorporates that into her shows, along with her unique take on womanhood, marriage and society. She goes on to say, "I am a folksy comedic voice of the times, I'm like the Simon & Garfunkel of stand-up." Sequoia, also working on her new book, which she says is "an overview of my health challenges and how I overcame them," will be releasing what she likes to call a "trailer" to her book soon. Joining Sequoia at the Hudson Valley Writers Center on May 4th are comedians Eddie Brill and Mary Dimino.

Eddie Brill, a three time MAC Award winner for Best Male Comedian, for seventeen years worked as the audience warm-up on The Late Show with David Letterman, along with ten performances on The Late Show. Eddie Brill has been seen on Comedy Central Presents, FX's Louie, Dr Katz Professional Therapist, Comics Come Home and The Joe Rogan Experience.

Brill tours frequently, performing in the US as well as England, Ireland, France, Australia, Amsterdam and Hong Kong. At one time, he was a humor consultant for Reader's Digest. Eddie Brill is a favorite in the New York City comedy community.

Award winning story teller Mary Dimino is slated to perform an excerpt from her one woman show Scared Skinny, along with her stand-up. Dimino's Scared Skinny won FringeNYC's Overall Excellence Award for Outstanding Solo Show. Scared Skinny was also nominated for Special Production by MAC. Mary Dimino, a familiar face on television, is a Gracie Allen award winner for her work with PBS. Dimino's appearances include NBC's Today Show, FOX's Laughs, HBO's Chris Rock Show, VH-1's Best Week Ever, Comedy Central's Graham Norton Effect, sketches on Conan O'Brien and numerous national commercials.





