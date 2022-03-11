ATLANTIC WIND SYMPHONY: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Long Island's oldest professional concert band, Atlantic Wind Symphony, comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts with a tribute to Stephen Sondheim on Sunday, March 27 at 3:00PM. Lobby and bar concessions open at 2pm.

Tickets range between $9.00 - $24.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Student/Senior citizen discounts available! Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted. As of March 1st, 2022, following New York State Department of Health's updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance, patrons of Patchogue Theatre are no longer required to present proof of full vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter our venue. Although not required, we recommend wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, in an effort to help prevent further spread of Covid-19. Should you or a member of your party feel ill or have COVID-19 symptoms please stay home

Formed in 1968, the Atlantic Wind Symphony is the oldest fully professional concert band on Long Island. The Atlantic Wind Symphony prides itself on using only Long Island musicians. The Atlantic Wind Symphony has performed throughout the New York metropolitan area with its premiere performance in Carnegie Hall on March 22, 1998.

This concert is made possible with the funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor and the Legislature, and administered by The Huntington Arts Council.