Mickey Lyxx Announced At The Loading Dock

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced the addition of Mickey Lyxx to The Loading Dock series on Thursday, December 2 at 8pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue.

Guests enter through the backstage door to Patchogue Theatre's "venue within a venue" showcasing new music and comedy on Long Island. The venue serves select beer, wine, and snacks available for purchase through the sEATz app only.

Mickey Lyxx is a rising star from Long Island, New York who has dedicated himself to the lifestyle of Heavy Metal guitar. Drawing inspiration from Warren Demartini, Eddie Van Halen, Mickey shreds covers from artists like Whitesnake, Ratt, Steel Panther, etc. He showcases the Lyxx style, making a name in the guitar community.

Mickey grew up listening to bands like Van Halen, Falling In Reverse, Santa Cruz, etc. Music would always be a huge part in Mickey's life until one day Mickey would decide to pick up the axe. Throughout the years Mickey would study under the likes of guitarists like Kieran McAufflie, Mrs. Smith and Jacky Vincent before showcasing his craft.

In July of 2019 Mickey Lyxx was born on Instagram. Mickey put out covers until he found a passion for writing and recording in which he fell in love with. Eventually it led up to the release of Mickey's first Single "Defiance'' which would rack up over 10K views on Youtube and put him on the map.

Since then Mickey has released singles consistently, racking up over 10K views on each single! In April of 2021 he gathered local musicians Steve Macqueen and Casey Kohler to back him in his efforts to make a mark in the shred scene! Mickey received an Elephant Indie Music Award Best Metal Single (1849). In September of 2021 Mickey Lyxx signed his first endorsement with one of his favorite brands Elixir Strings. As of current day, Mickey is finishing up his debut album Freezing Speed set to release in November of 2021.

