Downstage Presents Turtle Island Premiere of ARTICLE 11's DEER WOMAN

Downstage is offering the Turtle Island premiere of ARTICLE 11's Deer Woman. This theatre play translated into a film will be streamed online starting on Sunday, October 4 to October 18, 2020, with daily streams at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. MST.

Lila, one missing girl's big sister, refuses to stand idly by. She's ex-army and the daughter of a hunter who taught her all he knew. When circumstances converge, Lila finds the perfect opportunity to avenge her baby sister's murder while exercising the skills taught by the Canadian government.

"Deer Woman is vital to this moment in time because so many raised voices are finally being heard. Now, more than ever, we have a chance at expanding empathy. This is a story that demonstrates what can happen when deep wounds are neglected," said Tara Beagan, Playwright and Co-Producer.

"It's a deep pleasure to collaborate with ARTICLE 11 on this version of Deer Woman that will be shared virtually. It's a brilliantly crafted story of righteous vengeance that has the power to shake us to our core as it asks us to reimagine justice," said Clare Preuss, Artistic Director of Downstage.

"This story is of Lila taking justice into her own hands as she seizes a platform that ensures her voice can't be ignored. Shooting the work here in Mohkintsis for all the internet-having world to experience aligns with Lila's mission beautifully. We believe the ancestors will be with us as we actualize this powerhouse message," added Beagan.

ARTICLE 11's Deer Woman has garnered powerful reactions around the globe. At long last, Downstage brings the story back to its roots in Treaty 7. Join the creators for a curated conversation, illuminating artistic impetus, worldwide audience responses, and fielding your questions from home soil. For more information, visit downstage.ca. Tickets to this event are also FREE.

Written by Tara Beagan, directed and designed by Andy Moro, sound design

collaboration with Luca Caruso-Moro, with original songs by Lacey Hill, performed by actor and activist Cherish Violet Blood.

Deer Woman premiered at Tawata Productions' Kia Mau Festival in Wellington, Aotearoa

(NZ) in June of 2018. The season ran in the Propellor Stage at BATS Theatre. Deer Woman was hailed as a highlight of the 2019 Sydney Festival, playing at Carriageworks to sold-out houses.

ARTICLE 11 is an Indigenous arts activist creation and production company founded in 2013 by Tara Beagan (Ntlaka'pamux) and Andy Moro (Mixed Euro/Mushkegowuk Cree.) It is named for the eleventh article in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which states Indigenous peoples have a right to practice our arts and culture as we choose, and have the resources to do so. For more information about ARTICLE 11, please visit article11.ca.

Downstage is an award-winning Calgary-based theatre company dedicated to producing plays that create meaningful conversation around social issues. Their plays provoke vibrant dialogue in our communally, both informally and through post-performance discussions. For more information on Downstage, please visit www.downstage.ca.

