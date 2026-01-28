Full Circle Theatre to Present THE TAMING OF THE SHREW With a Fantastical Twist

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Full Circle Theatre began its journey with The Taming of the Shrew in 2011. Fifteen years later, we return to Padua to reimagine Shakespeare's fiery comedy of love and power. This production keeps the original text intact, while flipping the genders and placing the story in a High Fae Court inspired by the worlds of fantasy romance (or 'romantasy'. Here, a brooding faerie prince meets his match in a bold human knight, and their battle of wits ignites a dangerous game of desire, class, and control.

Directed by Cayley Wreggitt in her Full Circle Theatre debut, Shrew blends the sharp wit of Shakespeare with the lush atmosphere of Romantasy. In a world where shows like Heated Rivalry are exploring consent, power dynamics, and enemies-to-lovers on our tv screens, Taming of the Shrew will bring that same energy to the stage with a little sprinkle of magic. Expect glamour, sparks, and the best type of tension. This is Shakespeare for romantasy readers, romance skeptics, and anyone curious about what happens when desire and power collide on equal footing.

Performances run Feb 26 - Mar 5 at the Vertigo Studio. Full performance schedule and ticketing info available below

The cast includes Erin Weir as Baptista, Everett Dool as Bianco, Sarah Nearing as Biondello, Sarah Haggeman as Gremia, Maggie Mackenzie as Grumio, Danielle Baker as Hortensia, James Scott as Kadogan, Irene B. Poole as Lucentia, Jane Oliphant as the Merchant, Emily Sunderland as Petruchia, Megan Baldrey as Trania, Maria Galley as Vincentia, and Wyliem McDonald as the Widower/Sly. The ensemble features Em Nelson as the Lord/Tailor and Viktoria Lukowski as the Haberdasher.

The production is directed by Cayley Wreggitt, with stage management by Meg Thatcher and Shannon Hipson and assistant stage management by Elizabeth Houghton. The design team includes Josie Kaip (set design), Rebecca Orion (lighting design), Tawni Marie Evans (costume design), and Ruby Swan (sound design), with Jordin Adams serving as sound apprentice. Intimacy direction is by Gillian Klassen, and fight direction is by Ian Pond.

Performances run February 26–28 and March 3–5 at 7:00 p.m., with matinee performances on February 28 and March 1 at 2:30 p.m., at Vertigo Studio Theatre.