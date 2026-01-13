BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE to be Presented at the Big Secret Theatre

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Botticelli in the Fire, by Jordan Tannahill, produced by Downstage, will run March 4–14, 2026 at the Big Secret Theatre in the Werklund Centre, with tickets priced at $30. From the mind of one of Canada’s most celebrated playwrights comes a bold reimagining of Renaissance Florence, where the past collides with the present in an extravagant and dangerous spectacle.

In a world where artists drive sports cars, text their lovers, and play squash in between revolutions, one man’s passion for beauty threatens to ignite a political firestorm. As society teeters on the edge, the play asks whether art can survive the flames.

Please note: the production contains scenes with nudity, sex, and violence and is recommended for audiences 16+.