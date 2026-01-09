SHAKESPEARE'S R&J Comes to the West Village Theatre

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare's R&J is coming to the Sage Theatre in February. An adaptation by Joe Calarco, this production is presented by The Shakespeare Company and Sage Theatre with the support of Calgary Young People’s Theatre. Performances run February 20 - 28, 2026 at the West Village Theatre.

Four young students, in a repressive college environment, decide to vary their very governed lives. After school, one breaks out a copy of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, and they all take turns reading the play aloud.

The Bard’s words and the story itself are thrilling to the boys, and they become swept away, enmeshed in the emotion so much so that they break school rules in order to continue their readings. The rigidity of their lives begins to parallel the lives of the characters in the play: roles in the family, roles in society, and the roles played by men and women soon seem to make sense.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Jaime Cesar - Student

Brett Dahl - Student

Joel David Taylor - Student

Bernardo Pacheco Sosa - Student

Ben Gaudet - Universal Understudy

Tauran - Lighting Designer

Jeffrey Olynek - Fight Director

Javier Vilalta - Director

Anastasia St Amand - Intimacy Director

Kristin Eveleigh - Sound Designer & Composition

Tonisha Kroger - Costume Supervisor

Jake Rose - Set Design & Build

Richard Beaune - Producer, Text Coach