LAZY SUSAN By Col Cseke To Play The Erratics Indie Arts Club In March 2026

Lazy Susan, written by Col Cseke, will run March 17–28, 2026, at The Erratics Indie Arts Club (#150, 625 11th Ave SW). The production is co-presented by Inside Out Theatre and Handsome Alice Theatre.

Staged around a large spinning table, Lazy Susan places audiences directly beside the performers as the story unfolds. The play centers on Mia, a young blind woman navigating a professional world that celebrates her presence while sidelining her voice, and her mother Susan, who is reckoning with the quiet unraveling of a long marriage and questions about what she wants next. As mother and daughter circle one another—sometimes in alignment, sometimes not—the play examines love, loss, loyalty, and reinvention across generations.

The two-hander is described as both humorous and unsparing, addressing themes including burnout, ableism, nostalgia, and identity, while exploring how the most absurd moments of life often carry the greatest weight.

The production features Ashley King and Elinor Holt and is directed by Caleigh Crow. The creative team includes Sacha Crow (sound design and composition), Maezy Reign (lighting), Ali DeRegt (tactiles), Meredith Johnson (stage manager), Dr. Jess Watkin (access dramaturgy), and Eden Middleton (dramaturgy).

Audience members may choose between table-side seating for a fully immersive experience alongside the performers or riser seating for a traditional viewing perspective. Tickets are offered on a pick-your-price model ranging from $15 to $40, reflecting the production’s commitment to financial accessibility.