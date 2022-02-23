Wollman Rink Presents BROADWAY SINGS Beyoncé And Lady Gaga

Grab some skates, a signature drink from the rink side Hot Toddy Tent, and come party with Broadway Sings at Wollman Rink in Central Park for their final rink side concert event of the season!

The Broadway Sings live band and six insanely talented Broadway stars will celebrate the music of the ultimate queens of pop: Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Throughout the night, you'll hear new arrangements of the hits of these two dynamic artists, including "Single Ladies," "Irreplaceable," "You and I," and "Poker Face."

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR:

Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls)

Corey Mach (Kinky Boots)

Zak Resnick (Mamma Mia)

Jillian Mueller (Pretty Woman)

Jackie Burns (If/Then, Wicked)

Brennyn Lark (Les Miserables)

The New York Times calls the series "sheer brilliance" and has landed on Playbill's "Best of the Year" lists for multiple years in a row. The show is produced by Corey Mach with music directed by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

$38 ticket (plus tax) includes: admission, skates, live music performed on the rink side stage, weather permitting (and piped through the sound system inside the Clubhouse), and one complimentary signature drink in Wollman's rink side Hot Toddy Tent. Brunch fare by Melba's Restaurant and assorted beverages will be available for purchase.

The Broadway Sings concert series, founded in 2012, rearranges and reorchestrates the music of a pop superstar to fit the strengths of the certain Broadway performer singing the song. They have incorporated over 350 Broadway actors into their shows, including Tony Award Winners/Nominees Ben Platt, Ariana DeBose, Danielle Brooks, Constantine Maroulis, Keala Settle, Stark Sands, Jarrod Spector, Lena Hall, Brandon Victor Dixon, Saycon Sengbloh, and Lauren Patten.