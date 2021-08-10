Wilfredo Will Appear At Coney Island USA Next Week

Legendary burlesque acts and downtown performance artists are to join the powerhouse musical comedy star Wilfredo on Friday 20 August in the Sideshow Theater at Coney Island USA.

Wilfredo's One Night Stand is programmed as part of Coney Island USA's annual Burlesque at the Beach series - curated by The Great Fredini and Bambi. The season is a celebration of the revival of the most glorious and notorious of the "girlie revues" in Coney Island history and features some of the very best of burlesque and variety performers from the New York scene, including The Maine Attraction, Fem Appeal, Gigi Bonbon, Pinkie Special, Bambi the Mermaid and Deity Delgado.

Wilfredo is the grotesque-but-loveable alter-ego of the British-born comedian Matt Roper, who has charmed, hypnotised and terrified audiences all over the United States. A staple of New York nightlife, having appeared on stages across the city from the House of Yes to Lincoln Center, he's most familiar to downtown audiences for his late-night appearances at the Slipper Room in the Lower East Side.

Roper first came to the attention of New York theatregoers for his portrayal of Chico Marx in the 2016 revival of the Marx Brothers Broadway musical I'll Say She Is. He has since appeared Off Broadway in two seasons of Julie Atlas Muz and Mat Fraser's Jack and the Beanstalk at the Abrons Arts Center - the first large scale panto to be staged in New York City for over a century. Last year he co-created The Down Low Variety Show for a series of renegade performances in outdoor locations across the city from the East River Amphitheater to Central Park.

Wilfredo's One Night Stand takes place Friday 20 August at 10pm. Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Ave. Brooklyn NY 11224. 18+ to enter. 21+ with I.D. to drink. $20 tickets available at coneyisland.com.