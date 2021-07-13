WITCHES, BITCHES, AND DIVAS! Returns to The Green Room 42

Performer and creator Christina Pecce teams up with music director/pianist Matthew Stephens, bassist Sean Murphy, and drummer/percussionist Kevin McNaughton to celebrate the highly anticipated return of WITCHES, BITCHES, AND DIVAS!

Songs from your favorite standards, musicals, and operas are given a fresh spin to keep you enchanted and bewildered. This is a night of cross-over comedy you do NOT want to miss. Celebrate iconic roles, both onstage and off, but beware...this program is sure to put a spell on you!

Details:

The Green Room 42 Presents

WITCHES, BITCHES, AND DIVAS!

Thursday August 19th, 2021 at 7PM

Tickets $29-$79:

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

ARTIST BIOS:

Praised for her "astounding vocal expressivity", CHRISTINA PECCE is a singing-actress who crosses over the genres of opera, musical theatre, jazz, and performance art. Her cabaret series Witches, Bitches, and Divas! has been featured across the country, most notably at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and A.R.T.'s OBERON. Additionally, she has performed with Lyric Opera of Chicago (Jesus Christ Superstar, Earth to Kenzie), Timber Lake Playhouse (Man Of La Mancha), The Company Theatre (Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde), NextDoor Theater (A Little Night Music), Chicago Opera Theater (L'autre moi), Chicago Fringe Opera (The Great God Pan, Tom Waits' Woyzeck), Out Of The Box Opera (Diva Cage Match), Fort Worth Opera (Carmen, Voir Dire) among others. In 2015, she took part in the U.S. premiere of Lee Mingwei's Sonic Blossom, a performance art piece featured at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Christina is represented by UIA Talent Agency. www.christinapecce.com IG: @sketchypecce

NYC based Music Director/Pianist MATTHEW STEPHENS has performed in venues ranging from Lincoln Center to the Feinstein's/54Below with Broadway luminaries including Norm Lewis and Mary Testa as well as opera stars Natalie Dessay and Deborah Voigt. NATIONAL TOUR: The Sound of Music (Associate Conductor), NEW YORK/OFF BROADWAY: The Body Politic (NYMF), The Mikado (NYGASP), Mystery of Edwin Drood (Blue Hill Troupe). REGIONAL: La Cage Aux Folles (Arizona Broadway Theatre), My Fair Lady (Utah Symphony), A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder (Wolfbane), The Light In the Piazza, Carmen (Forth Worth Opera). A strong advocate for new works, Matthew music supervised developmental readings and workshops with American Lyric Theatre, NYU-Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, and the Frontiers Festival. He is also a recipient of the William R. Kenan Jr. aesthetic education fellowship at Lincoln Center Education. www.matthewastephens.com

KEVIN MCNAUGHTON (Drummer/Percussionist). Broadway Tours: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Shrek (Asia), Memphis, Dirty Dancing, Elf (First National), South Pacific. Broadway: Be More Chill (sub). Kevin originated the drum/percussion book for Bonnie & Clyde at the Asolo Repertory Theatre. Select NYC engagements: Feinstein's/54 Below, New Victory Theatre (Elephant & Piggie), United Palace Theatre (Kingdom Hearts Orchestra, World Tour), Minskoff Theatre (Easter Bonnet Festival). Kevin is excited to announce his next tour, Pretty Woman, opening in Providence, RI in the Fall! Aside from his life as a musician, Kevin is also a Company Manager: Elf (tour), MsTrial (off-Broadway) and Broadway Investor (The Ferryman). IG: @kpmdrummer

SEAN MURPHY is a freelance bassist living in NYC who has performed with artists such as Ana Gasteyer, and traveled the world with the Broadway Tours of Beauty and the Beast and Finding Neverland. He currently plays all over the city in cabarets, singer-songwriter gigs, and anywhere else that requires low end.