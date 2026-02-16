Van Hughes and The Rescues Join THE SALOON SESSIONS Presented by The Janice Jam

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Continuing to raise funds for the fight against metastatic breast cancer, The Saloon Sessions returns to Hurley’s Saloon on Monday, February 23rd. The series, presented by The Janice Jam to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, is the brainchild of Matt DeAngelis (Swept Away, Waitress, Hair), who lost his mother, Janice, in 2022 to the disease, and is co-produced with his Swept Away castmates Hunter Brown and Rico LeBron.

The unique, intimate setting allows fans to get up close and personal with some of their favorite Broadway stars while performers enjoy the opportunity to branch out from show tunes and sing their personal favorites from other genres. For this installment, DeAngelis will be joined by special guests including his Swept Away and Waitress co-star Brandon Kalm and Audrey Wilson Kalm, Van Hughes (American Idiot, Almost Famous), The Rescues (composers of the upcoming new musical The Lost Boys), The Astroband, comedian Nikki MacCallum, magician Alex Offenkrantz, and more. Since its inception, The Saloon Sessions has featured performances by cast members from Operation Mincemeat, Bandits on the Run (Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Shepherd, Regina Strayhorn), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Amber Ardolino (Back to the Future), John Gallagher, Jr. (Tony winner for Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Swept Away), Tony Yazbeck (Tony nominee for On The Town), Emma Pittman (The Outsiders, Back to the Future), Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked), and many more.

DeAngelis also produces the annual Janice Jam, which has raised nearly $200,000 in the past three years, funding more than 1,000 hours of critical research. By consistently bringing together impressive groups of performers in honor of his mother, DeAngelis has created a celebration of Janice and her love for theater and music, and continues to raise funds for the millions of people affected by breast and other types of cancer. Tickets are on sale now.