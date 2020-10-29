Tune in to PIANO BAR LIVE! Special Election Edition

PBL! streams this Tuesday, November 3rd at 7:15 pm ET.

PBL! streams this Tuesday, November 3rd at 7:15 pm ET, with hosts Scott Barbarino and Tony Javed. The episode features Aaron Lee Battle, Mardie Millit with Michael Garin and Collin Yates. For this Special Election Edition we will all be holding anchor spots with free flowing conversation and observations as well as music as the early results come in. PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join them this TUESDAY, November 3rd at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

This week's Election Team are ...

Scott Barbarino (Virtual Production Supervisor) Scott has been the Producer of Piano Bar Live! which premiered in August 2019, winning the 2020 MAC Award for Show Of The Year. PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar--that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. He is also the Publisher of NiteLifeExchange.com a web-based magazine, where "Broadway and Cabaret Meet" and has been The Artistic Director at Ellen's Stardust Diner since 2003.

Tony Javed (Technical Producer) - Tony has 2020-ed the hell out of his career taking his recent return to performing arts as associate producer to Scott Barbarino for Piano Bar Live!, (2020 MAC Award, Show of the Year) & Dancing Classrooms' Virtual Mad Hot Ball annual gala; and producer for Beyond the Green Room weekly theatre debate, dish and delight with stage veteran, David Edwards and his guests. Tony is stoked to be part of the unique theatrical event. Support the arts and artists! Support ActorsFund.org!

Aaron Lee Battle, a recipient of the Backstage Bistro Award, has performed at the Apollo Theater and was the resident guest artist at Gunay Supper Club in Istanbul Turkey. He has performed in cabaret since 1986, appearing at the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention at New York's Town Hall as well as in San Francisco and in several cabaret rooms in New York City. Battle has worked with talents such as Barbara Carroll, Jay Leonhart and Tony Monte and was also featured at the legendary Five Oaks.

From the legendary nightspot Elaine's, to 54 Below, Birdland, the Rainbow Room and the Django, to name a few, on- and offstage partners Michael Garin (Drama Desk winner for Song of Singapore) and classically trained soprano-turned-saloon-singer Mardie Millit have brought their unique blend of musical virtuosity and goofy charm to Manhattan audiences for the last 15 years. Garin is currently the house pianist at the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca, where he plays his renowned musical mashups every Wednesday through Saturday; he is also writing music and lyrics for a musical adaptation of Mary Astor's Purple Diary by Ed Sorel, slated for a 2021 workshop. Millit has been performing her popular online show, Live from Lockdown! regularly on Facebook Live since April. Together they've been entertaining outdoor diners at the West Bank Café (in person and live streaming) since July.

Collin Yates is thrilled to return to Piano Bar Live! In 2019 he graduated from East Carolina University with a BFA in Musical Theatre and attended the Tepper Semester in New York City through Syracuse University. Since then he has performed all over the United States. "One of my favorite things to do in musical theatre is break the 4th wall and talk directly to the audience," he says. "Seeing as that's all I'm doing in the piano bar scene. I think it's a perfect match!"

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You