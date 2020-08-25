Tune in for RICH LITTLE ... VIRTUALLY SPEAKING Direct from Las Vegas

RICH LITTLE ... VIRTUALLY SPEAKING will take place Thursday, October 15th, 2020, 5:30pm (PT) / 8:30pm (ET).

RICH LITTLE is THE legendary master mimic of more than 200 voices and arguably the most famous impressionist in the world. With a history of impressive touring schedules throughout the United States and Canada, Little now adds an historic career first - A virtual club act, "Rich Little ... Virtually Speaking," direct from Las Vegas, under the Musical Direction of Dan Ellis and directed by Alison Arngrim, with Set Design/Camera & Sound by Denci Freeri. Tune in for side splitting laughter, as Rich shares stories, jokes and anecdotes in the voices and mannerisms of other legendary icons such as John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Jimmy Stewart, Dean Martin, Andy Rooney, just to name a few.

DETAILS:



WHEN: Thursday, October 15th, 2020, 5:30pm (PT) / 8:30pm (ET)

WHERE: Direct from a non-disclosed, socially distanced location in Las Vegas

TICKETS: $15 and can be purchased by visiting https://www.stageit.com/rich_little/live_in_las_vegas/87139

FOR INFO: Visit TheRichLittle.com



On Sept 1st, 2019, Rich Little broke an entertainment record having signed an extended contract with the Tropicana in Las Vegas, making him their longest running engagement. Now, due the recent pandemic, Rich is taking his show on the road ... virtually.



A professed classic movie buff, he's particularly fond of impersonating Jimmy Stewart, Jack Lemmon, John Wayne and Humphrey Bogart, but Little has also latched on to baby boomer-friendly characters, such as Paul Lynde, Kermit the Frog, Andy Rooney and Dr. Phil, to name a few. Some of his favorite current impressions are of stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jack Nicholson, and Clint Eastwood. "They're easy to do," he says. "They are larger than life."



In addition, Little has a voice for every administration, including every U.S. President since John F. Kennedy. In fact, infamous for his skewering of political figures, Little has charmed, amused, intrigued and gotten the best of politicians from here to his native Canada. He entertained at both of Reagan's presidential inaugurations, during which President Reagan was reported to have said, "You do me better than I do."



In January 2010, Little became a United States citizen and during his Swearing in Ceremony, for U.S. Citizenship, the Judge asked Rich to recite the Pledge of Allegiance as John Wayne ... He did.



As part of "Rich Little ... Virtually Speaking", Little highlights his skills as an artist, using his own sketches and drawings of well-known personalities as a backdrop. To date, Little has drawn more than 100 portraits of all the celebrities and politicians he imitates, and displays several of these life-like charcoal sketches in his shows.



In Little's recent updated re-release of People I've Known and Been: Little By Little (available online), for which all book sales benefit Veterans, through the Gary Sinise Foundation, Little features his own artwork and offers insights into the likes of many of these great people he has had the privilege and fortune to meet and imitate, to shine a new light on our beloved stars. "This is really not a biography," says Little, "but more of a humorous glimpse of the people I've impersonated and some of the funny stories that happened along the way."

