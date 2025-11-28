Tom Kitt, Emmet Cohen Trio, Ehud Asherie Quartet, KT Sullivan, and More To Play Birdland December 1–14

Early December lineup includes Elan Mehler Sextet, Hilary Gardner And The Lonesome Pines, The Birdland Boptet and more.
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present Tom Kitt, the Emmet Cohen Trio, the Ehud Asherie Quartet, KT Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, Todd Murray, Jane Monheit, and the Yardbird Big Band directed by David DeJesus from December 1–14.
Downstairs at Birdland Theater, audiences will hear performances by the Elan Mehler Sextet, Hilary Gardner and The Lonesome Pines, and the Birdland Boptet directed by David DeJesus.Returning engagements during this period will include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Gabrielle Stravelli, and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.
Below is the full schedule for Live at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater.
December 1–2 at 5:30 PM & 8:30 PM — Birdland Theater
$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view + $20 food/drink minimum
Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks continue their weekly residency at Birdland Theater. Giordano, a GRAMMY Award recipient for Boardwalk Empire, leads the eleven-piece band known for its recreation of 1920s jazz using period instruments. The ensemble’s work includes soundtrack contributions to The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
December 1 at 7:00 PM — Birdland Jazz Club
$30 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Tom Kitt will appear at Birdland Jazz Club. A two-time Tony, two-time Emmy, two-time Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize Award winner, Kitt has composed for Next to Normal, If/Then, Almost Famous, Flying Over Sunset, High Fidelity, and Bring It On. His orchestration credits include Jagged Little Pill and Hell’s Kitchen. His Broadway and television work spans Grease Live, the Pitch Perfect films, Rise, Up Here, Royal Pains, Penny Dreadful, Sesame Street, and Freaky Friday. Kitt will be joined by Lauren Patten, Elizabeth Stanley, Adrienne Warren, Elizabeth Gillies, and Jack Wolfe.
December 1 at 9:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club
$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party continues its Monday night residency, hosted by Jim Caruso with Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums.
December 2–6 at 7:00 & 9:30 PM (Tue–Thu); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (Fri–Sat) — Birdland Jazz Club
$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Emmet Cohen returns with his working trio featuring Russell Hall on bass and Kyle Poole on drums. Cohen, a Cole Porter Fellow and American Pianists Awards winner, performs internationally following his widely viewed livestream series “Live From Emmet’s Place.”
December 3 at 5:30 PM — Birdland Theater
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
David Ostwald leads the Louis Armstrong Eternity Band with rotating lineups featuring Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon, Ehud Asherie, and Marion Felder.
December 3 at 8:30 PM — Birdland Theater
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Frank Vignola’s weekly Guitar Night will feature special guests Karrin Allyson and Ken Peplowski alongside the Frank Vignola Quartet.
December 4 at 5:30 PM & 8:30 PM — Birdland Theater
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, led by Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes, continues its Thursday residency.
December 5 at 5:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The Birdland Big Band returns with its weekly engagement.
December 5–6 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM — Birdland Theater
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Pianist and composer Elan Mehler appears with his sextet for a two-night engagement.
December 6 at 5:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Gabrielle Stravelli will lead her trio for the early Saturday set.
December 7 at 5:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club
$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Ehud Asherie performs with Zaid Nasser on saxophone, Joey Ranieri on bass, and Charles Goold on drums.
December 7 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM — Birdland Theater
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Hilary Gardner appears with The Lonesome Pines for two sets.
December 7 at 8:30 PM & 10:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra continues its Sunday night residency.
December 8 at 7:00 PM — Birdland Jazz Club
$50 VIP / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum / $20 livestream
KT Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, and Todd Murray will appear with Jon Weber as music director. A livestream will be available through veeps.com/birdland.
December 8 at 9:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club
$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The weekly open mic continues its Monday schedule.
December 9–13 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM (Tue–Thu); 8:30 PM & 10:30 PM (Fri–Sat) — Birdland Jazz Club
$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Jane Monheit returns to Birdland for a week of performances with her longtime group.
December 10 at 8:30 PM — Birdland Theater
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
Frank Vignola welcomes Ken Peplowski and Josh Dunn as weekly guests.
December 12–14 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM — Birdland Theater
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
David DeJesus leads the Birdland Boptet in a three-night engagement honoring Charlie Parker.
December 14 at 5:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
David DeJesus directs the Yardbird Big Band in a performance dedicated to Charlie Parker.
December 14 at 8:30 PM & 10:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club
$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum
The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra returns to close out the two-week schedule.
