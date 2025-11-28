Tom Kitt, Emmet Cohen Trio, Ehud Asherie Quartet, KT Sullivan, and More To Play Birdland December 1–14

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present Tom Kitt, the Emmet Cohen Trio, the Ehud Asherie Quartet, KT Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, Todd Murray, Jane Monheit, and the Yardbird Big Band directed by David DeJesus from December 1–14.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, audiences will hear performances by the Elan Mehler Sextet, Hilary Gardner and The Lonesome Pines, and the Birdland Boptet directed by David DeJesus.Returning engagements during this period will include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Gabrielle Stravelli, and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Below is the full schedule for Live at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater.

Vince Giordano & THE NIGHTHAWKS

December 1–2 at 5:30 PM & 8:30 PM — Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view + $20 food/drink minimum

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks continue their weekly residency at Birdland Theater. Giordano, a GRAMMY Award recipient for Boardwalk Empire, leads the eleven-piece band known for its recreation of 1920s jazz using period instruments. The ensemble’s work includes soundtrack contributions to The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Tom Kitt IN CONCERT

December 1 at 7:00 PM — Birdland Jazz Club

$30 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Tom Kitt will appear at Birdland Jazz Club. A two-time Tony, two-time Emmy, two-time Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize Award winner, Kitt has composed for Next to Normal, If/Then, Almost Famous, Flying Over Sunset, High Fidelity, and Bring It On. His orchestration credits include Jagged Little Pill and Hell’s Kitchen. His Broadway and television work spans Grease Live, the Pitch Perfect films, Rise, Up Here, Royal Pains, Penny Dreadful, Sesame Street, and Freaky Friday. Kitt will be joined by Lauren Patten, Elizabeth Stanley, Adrienne Warren, Elizabeth Gillies, and Jack Wolfe.

Jim Caruso’S CAST PARTY

December 1 at 9:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party continues its Monday night residency, hosted by Jim Caruso with Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums.

EMMET COHEN TRIO

December 2–6 at 7:00 & 9:30 PM (Tue–Thu); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (Fri–Sat) — Birdland Jazz Club

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Emmet Cohen returns with his working trio featuring Russell Hall on bass and Kyle Poole on drums. Cohen, a Cole Porter Fellow and American Pianists Awards winner, performs internationally following his widely viewed livestream series “Live From Emmet’s Place.”

DAVID OSTWALD’S Louis Armstrong ETERNITY BAND

December 3 at 5:30 PM — Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

David Ostwald leads the Louis Armstrong Eternity Band with rotating lineups featuring Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon, Ehud Asherie, and Marion Felder.

FRANK VIGNOLA’S GUITAR NIGHT WITH Karrin Allyson & Ken Peplowski

December 3 at 8:30 PM — Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Vignola’s weekly Guitar Night will feature special guests Karrin Allyson and Ken Peplowski alongside the Frank Vignola Quartet.

THE HIGH SOCIETY NEW ORLEANS JAZZ BAND

December 4 at 5:30 PM & 8:30 PM — Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, led by Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes, continues its Thursday residency.

THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND

December 5 at 5:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Big Band returns with its weekly engagement.

ELAN MEHLER SEXTET

December 5–6 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM — Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Pianist and composer Elan Mehler appears with his sextet for a two-night engagement.

Gabrielle Stravelli TRIO

December 6 at 5:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Gabrielle Stravelli will lead her trio for the early Saturday set.

EHUD ASHERIE QUARTET

December 7 at 5:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Ehud Asherie performs with Zaid Nasser on saxophone, Joey Ranieri on bass, and Charles Goold on drums.

Hilary Gardner AND THE LONESOME PINES

December 7 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM — Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Hilary Gardner appears with The Lonesome Pines for two sets.

THE AFRO-LATIN JAZZ ORCHESTRA

December 7 at 8:30 PM & 10:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra continues its Sunday night residency.

WE LOVE THE WINTER WEATHER: SONGS OF THE SEASON

December 8 at 7:00 PM — Birdland Jazz Club

$50 VIP / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum / $20 livestream

KT Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, and Todd Murray will appear with Jon Weber as music director. A livestream will be available through veeps.com/birdland.

Jim Caruso’S CAST PARTY

December 8 at 9:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The weekly open mic continues its Monday schedule.

December 9–13 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM (Tue–Thu); 8:30 PM & 10:30 PM (Fri–Sat) — Birdland Jazz Club

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Jane Monheit returns to Birdland for a week of performances with her longtime group.

FRANK VIGNOLA’S GUITAR NIGHT WITH Ken Peplowski & Josh Dunn

December 10 at 8:30 PM — Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Vignola welcomes Ken Peplowski and Josh Dunn as weekly guests.

BIRDLAND BOPTET DIRECTED BY DAVID DEJESUS

December 12–14 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM — Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

David DeJesus leads the Birdland Boptet in a three-night engagement honoring Charlie Parker.

YARDBIRD BIG BAND DIRECTED BY DAVID DEJESUS

December 14 at 5:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

David DeJesus directs the Yardbird Big Band in a performance dedicated to Charlie Parker.

THE AFRO-LATIN JAZZ ORCHESTRA

December 14 at 8:30 PM & 10:30 PM — Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra returns to close out the two-week schedule.