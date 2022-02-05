Tim Realbuto to Join Actors Fund Benefit Concert at THE GREEN ROOM 42

The Reading Series, a virtual play reading group created in January 2021, just announced their first live and in-person cabaret at The Green Room 42, The Reading Series: In Concert on February 6th at 9:30 PM.

The Reading Series was created by Alison Tanney, Kerrie Bond, Erin Leddy, and Tim Realbuto in response to the pandemic. Over the past 13 months, the group has produced 12 virtual readings of published plays and new works, giving performers an opportunity to continue to share their art during the shutdown while raising money for such organizations as The Actors Fund and BCEFA.

As previously announced, the one-night-only concert will feature reading alums and friends of the group Samantha Pauly (SIX), Tally Sessions (COMPANY), Janine DiVita (JAGGED LITTLE PILL), Andrew Kober (HAIR), Christine Dwyer (WICKED), and Nick Gaswirth (THE GREAT COMET). Multiple award-winning film actor Tim Realbuto (BOBCAT MORETTI; YES) has also joined the starry lineup of singers. Co-creators Alison Tanney, Kerri Bond, and Erin S. Leddy, will also sing, with Ms. Tanney serving as Emcee for the evening. The evening will be co-directed by Alison Tanney and Erin S. Leddy with musical director Emily Cohnand Liam McGeary on drums.

In addition to in-person tickets, $19 virtual tickets are being made available to anyone who is experiencing symptoms, has tested positive, or doesn't feel comfortable attending an in-person concert at this time. Ticket proceeds will be going to The Actors Fund.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. Use code READING10 at checkout for $10 off both in person and virtual tickets. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

You can find more information on The Reading Series at www.thereadingseries.org.