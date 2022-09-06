Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Work of Rachel Covey to be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4 at 54 Below

Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature work by Nicolette Blount, Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt, Nico Juber, Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Madeline Myers.

Sep. 06, 2022  
The work of Rachel Covey will presented at 54 Below as part of Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.
Rachel Covey is a playwright, composer, and a 2020 graduate of Northwestern University. Her original musicals, Painting Faye Salvez and Noise, have received readings and workshops at the New York Musical Festival (NYMF), the Library at The Public Theater, Tuacahn Theatre, Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series, Common Ground Theatre Company, and The Chicago Dramatists Guild. Favorite spots where her music has been performed include 54 Below, The Greenroom 42, the York Theatre's New Works Concert, Titchfield Festival Theatre (UK), and Under the Arch Incubator's New Work Cabaret (featuring the national touring cast of The Band's Visit). You can catch a workshop production of Noise this October at The Tank! @rcoveymusic / RachelCovey.com

Produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Andrea Yohe.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature work by Nicolette Blount, Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt, Nico Juber, Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Madeline Myers, with performances by Kathryn Allison (Company, Aladdin), Maryanne Burr, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (Nat'l Tour - The Color Purple), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on The Roof), Molly Model, Avery Norris (Rosé All Day), Carolina Rial (The Voice) - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com


