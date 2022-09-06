The Work of Rachel Covey to be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4 at 54 Below
Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature work by Nicolette Blount, Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt, Nico Juber, Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Madeline Myers.
Produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Andrea Yohe.
Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature work by Nicolette Blount, Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt, Nico Juber, Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Madeline Myers, with performances by Kathryn Allison (Company, Aladdin), Maryanne Burr, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (Nat'l Tour - The Color Purple), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on The Roof), Molly Model, Avery Norris (Rosé All Day), Carolina Rial (The Voice) - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.
54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.
MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW
54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.
Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com