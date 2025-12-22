SOUNDS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT!: Anthems Of The Hungry Youth Comes to the Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On January 8th at 9:30pm, join New York City's rising musical theatre talent at the Green Room 42 for one night only as they take to the stage to relive the chaos of their teen years in all of their angsty, humiliating, and occasionally euphoric glory. Come join our performers as they unleash their inner adolescent to the tune of a headbang-worthy playlist ranging from iconic punk anthems from the minds of Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, and Wheatus, to standout numbers from such quintessential musical soundtracks as “Spring Awakening”, “The Outsiders”, and “We Are the Tigers”!

Maybe it's just a phase; maybe it's who you really are. Whatever “it” might be, one thing's for certain; “Sounds Like Teen Spirit” is a must-see for musical theater girlies, hard rockers, and reformed teenage dirtbags alike!

The debut show of Fortunate Few Productions, “Sounds Like Teen Spirit” is directed and hosted by Tommy Kelly (Film: Never Rarely Sometimes Always), music directed and accompanied by JQ Welch (NYC: Loud & With Feeling), and features the talents of Hayley Brooke (B'way: Fiddler on the Roof), Erica Simone Barnett (B'way: Matilda), BRYANT (Nat'l Tour: Stuntboy, in the Meantime), Allison Calabrese, Caroline Digan, Bella Fisher, Ruby Griffin (Off-B'way: Regarding the Disappearance of Amy), Tommy Kelly, Matthew McCoy (Regional: Sunday in the Park With George), Caitie Pagonis, Karlo Siriban (Regional: Into the Woods), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (NYC: it's been ten years since everyone died), and Olivia Wasser.

“Sounds Like Teen Spirit” will play at the Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on January 8th, 2026 at 9:30pm EST. Tickets are available starting at $26.57 (including platform fees) with no food or drink minimum – a livestream is available for those who cannot attend in-person. Additional information regarding the show is available on the Green Room 42's website.