SONGS YOU ALMOST REMEMBER to be Presented at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Songs You Almost Remember on Saturday, January 17 at 7:00 pm EST, a celebration of childhood nostalgia and forgotten favorites.

Songs You Almost Remember is a heartwarming tribute to the tunes that once filled your childhood playroom, the early love songs that stirred something in your heart, and the melodies that have since slipped from memory.

Featuring whimsical tracks like Thumbelina's Let Me Be Your Wings, Enchanted's So Close, and works by beloved composers such as Alan Menken & Stephen Schwartz, this show will be the musical time capsule you didn't know you needed. Members of this cast include Brayden Bambino (Almost Famous at the Eugene O'Neill Center), Brevan Collins, Aaliyah Dade, Lauren Fleming, Deanna Giulietti (Instagram and TikTok Creator), Kendall Grady, Theresa Hall (Bucks County Playhouse), Andrew Hamilton, Emma Hayley Jensen, Tony Lemus, Niki Metcalf (Hairspray National Tour), Patrick Allan Murphy (Gallery Players), Andy Norbuta, Gianna Ray (Instagram and Tiktok Creator), and Dana Beth Steiner. Join in for a night of wistful joy, sentimental surprises, and the rediscovery of the soundtrack to your earliest days- this is a concert you won't want to miss!

Songs You Almost Remember plays at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, January 17. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at TheGreenRoom42.com.

The music showcased in Songs You Almost Remember highlights the incredible talents of Music Director (MD), Alex Baker, and his Assistant MD, Dana Beth Steiner, who together composed complete original orchestrations and arrangements for the entire score. Music Director, Conductor, and Pianist, Baker's experiences in regional theaters across America and recent credits with The Green Room 42, Don't Tell Mama's, and 54 Below, lend him to beautifully oversee and accompany the musical arrangements for the evening. Steiner's time in charge of arrangements with the University of Michigan's premiere A Capella group, the DJs, prepared her for this project. Additional musicians featured include Brayden Bambino and Jude Fleischman (Drums) who provide percussive support throughout the concert, with Fleischman also performing on electric guitar, both making their NYC rhythmic debuts. Tony Daise (Violin) gives string accompaniment across the show, adding The Green Room 42 to his list of previous venues performed in: Sanders Theater, Carnegie Hall, Leith Griffith Recital Hall, and Symphony Hall. Contributing a brass instrumentation to select numbers is Daelan Rittersdorf (Trumpet) after just having graduated from Western Michigan with a BM in Trumpet Performance and Jazz Studies. Together, the musicians support a wide range of fantastical and magical musical styles featured in the concert's repertoire.