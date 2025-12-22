54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS is Coming to 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Scott Siegel's 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits is entering its 11th season as the series returns to 54 Below with performances running from December 20, 2025, through September 5, 2026. The event is once again celebrating the songs that shaped Broadway's legacy.

Designed for true musical theatre lovers, 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits is a concert experience that strips the material back to its essence. These are the songs audiences fast forward to on cast albums, the melodies that made hearts soar and turned Broadway standards into cultural touchstones. At 54 Below, these iconic songs are performed straight up, without embellishment, allowing the music, lyrics, and storytelling to take center stage. Under Siegel's direction and hosting, the evening becomes both a tribute to Broadway history and a living continuation of it.

The December 26 performance features a lineup of award-winning stars and Broadway performers, including John Easterlin, a five-time Grammy Award winner known for The Phantom of the Opera. This established artist is joined by a talented ensemble of performers, many of whom are former "Broadway's Rising Stars" and "Broadway's Next Generation", representing Broadway's evolving future.

Mar Di Meglio, Christopher Scanlon, Tommy Ferolano, Ann Stein, Jared Goodwin, Neil Devlin, and Kylie Heyman emerge as notable artistic highlights of the December 26 performance, exemplifying the next generation of Broadway talent. Their previous experience in Rising Stars/Next Generation has distinguished them for their vocal authority, emotional clarity, and storytelling command. Their ongoing presence within the 54 Sings series signals not only their individual excellence but also their collective strength as emerging performers whose artistry stands confidently alongside Broadway's most respected voices, marking them as artists on a clear Broadway-bound trajectory.

The continued success of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits is inseparable from Scott Siegel's broader influence on the Broadway concert world. In addition to this long-running series, Siegel is the creator of more than 600 major concert events centered on Broadway music, including Broadway by the Year at Town Hall, Broadway Musical Brunch at 54 Below, and Broadway by the Season at Merkin Hall. Together, these productions have helped define the modern Broadway concert format, blending historical awareness with contemporary performance and consistently drawing devoted audiences.

As the series moves forward through its 11th season, 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits shows no sign of slowing down. With more stars to be announced and performances continuing throughout 2026, the series remains a cornerstone of the New York cabaret scene, offering audiences repeated opportunities to experience Broadway's most iconic music performed by today's finest voices.