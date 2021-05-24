The Stonewall Inn is Now Re-open

The Stonewall Inn in now open, Cabaret Hotspot reports. The cabaret venue, which served as the birthplace of the modern Gay Rights movement, has returned to business as usual.

Stonewall will host special open mic nights upstairs hosted by Mark Hartman and Gerry Dieffenbach, as well as the Diva Series every Friday night.

The hours are Monday-Friday from 6:00 pm - midnight and Saturday-Sunday from 1:00 pm to midnight.

For reservations, call 212-488-2705.

For a full schedule, visit: https://thestonewallinnnyc.com/

