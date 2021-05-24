Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Stonewall Inn is Now Re-open

Stonewall will host special open mic nights upstairs hosted by Mark Hartman and Gerry Dieffenbach, as well as the Diva Series every Friday night.

May. 24, 2021  
The Stonewall Inn is Now Re-open

The Stonewall Inn in now open, Cabaret Hotspot reports. The cabaret venue, which served as the birthplace of the modern Gay Rights movement, has returned to business as usual.

Stonewall will host special open mic nights upstairs hosted by Mark Hartman and Gerry Dieffenbach, as well as the Diva Series every Friday night.

The hours are Monday-Friday from 6:00 pm - midnight and Saturday-Sunday from 1:00 pm to midnight.

For reservations, call 212-488-2705.
For a full schedule, visit: https://thestonewallinnnyc.com/

Read more on Cabaret Hotspot.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
BWW Review: THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Packs The West Bank Cafe With Cool Cats On Saturd Photo

BWW Review: THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Packs The West Bank Cafe With Cool Cats On Saturday Nights

BWW Review: Alice Ripley Turns on the Heat at The Green Room 42 Photo

BWW Review: Alice Ripley Turns on the Heat at The Green Room 42

BWW Review: BILL HAYES AND THE JAZZ BANDITS Sweeten A Night Out At The West Bank Cafe Photo

BWW Review: BILL HAYES AND THE JAZZ BANDITS Sweeten A Night Out At The West Bank Cafe

Theatre@Home Announces One Year Anniversary Celebration Photo

Theatre@Home Announces One Year Anniversary Celebration


More Hot Stories For You

  • L'Italiana in Algeri Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in July
  • MOTHERS Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in June
  • Israeli Opera Returns to the Stage With DIE FLEDERMAUS Tonight, April 30
  • United Hatzalah Launches 'Year of the Volunteer' and Saving Lives Sunday Telethon