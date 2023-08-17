 The Green Room 42 Unveils New Look And New Season

NEW YORK’S INTIMATE CONCERT VENUE

THE GREEN ROOM 42

REOPENS WITH A DAZZLING NEW RENOVATION THAT INCLUDES

INCREASED SEATING CAPACITY, BETTER SIGHTLINES,

NEW LIGHTING, SOUND AND STREAMING CAPABILITIES

THE CLUB IS CELEBRATING WITH

A STARRY SEPTEMBER LINEUP FROM BROADWAY, FILM AND TV

FEATURING

Josie de Guzman, Sam Pancake, Linda Purl,

Trevor Ashley, Paul Iacono, Nadia Quinn AND MORE

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway’s “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – has announced a special reopening with a dazzling renovation. This complete makeover allows the club to present its trademark music and entertainment in exciting new ways. The updated space features increased seating capacity to 155 to accommodate the record-breaking ticket sales of the venue’s several historic residencies, in addition to an elevated stage with improved sound. A new streamlined row of banquettes also offers better sightlines, in addition to private tables for small groups. The experience has been further improved with a refinished stage with new flooring and carpet for the venue, upgraded backline equipment for artists as well as improved lighting fixtures. In addition to new chairs and a new piano on the way, the room has a new tech booth with state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and livestreaming capabilities.

The space also features a new around-the-room mural art with the names of every solo performer ever onstage at The Green Room 42. Over 1,400 names on the wall are all handwritten by artist Renda Writer (@RendaWriter), as well as a custom “Cabaret” wall.

To celebrate the reopening, The Green Room 42 is also announcing an all-star lineup for September 2023. The roster of artists includes TV, film and stage provocateur Paul Iacono; Broadway’s two-time Tony Award nominee Josie de Guzman (West Side Story, Guys & Dolls); TV veterans like the beloved actor and comedian Sam Pancake (“Search Party,” “Will & Grace”), Linda Purl (“The Office,” “Happy Days”), and Australian drag diva and cabaret legend Trevor Ashley (“Queen of the Universe”), in addition to other highlights including the solo concert debut of Tanner Callicut from Broadway’s Parade, two nights of music and comedy with the multi-talented Nadia Quinn, and the New York debut of the UK’s musical comedy stage hit The Fabulist Fox Sister.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SEPTEMBER 2023 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Thursday, September 7 at 9:30 PM

Paul Iacono

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

Actor and writer Paul Iacono, best known for the films Fame, G.B.F., and MTV’s “The Hard Times of RJ Berger,” stars in “Paul Iacono, Unfiltered,” a bawdy evening of excess and exposé. Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, joined by a cast of New York personalities as surprise special guests. The evening is written and performed by Paul Iacono, and features music direction by Drew Wutke, with music consulting and additional arrangements by Peter Saxe.

Friday, September 8 and Sunday, September 10 at 7:00 PM

Two-time Tony Award nominee

Josie de Guzman

“Back Where I Started”

Directed by Gerard Alessandrini

Josie de Guzman makes her debut at the venue with a set of career highlights from her Broadway debut in Liz Swados’ Runaways and her Tony nominated portrayals of “Maria” in West Side Story and “Sarah” in Guys & Dolls to her collaborations with Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins, Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane, along with a few surprises. The show is directed by Gerard Alessandrini, the creator of Forbidden Broadway, with music direction by Larry Yurman.

Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM

Sam Pancake

“Samboyant!”

Directed by Tom Detrinis

The beloved veteran actor and comedian Sam Pancake (“Search Party,” “Friends,” “Will & Grace”) will perform the New York debut of “Samboyant!” For this live-on-stage memoir, Sam sifts through the detritus of his 30+ year career as an openly homo-licious performer in the business of show and hilariously examines what the hell happened to him, how he got through it, and how things have changed – or not – in this rollicking, tea-spilling, score-settling evening. “Samboyant!,” which premiered at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles earlier this year, is directed by Tom Detrinis (Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug, Justin Elizabeth Sayre’s Ravenswood Manor). Sam Pancake (yes, it’s his real name!) is an actor, comedian and writer who has been performing on stage and acting in television, movies and commercials for decades.

Monday, September 11 at 7:00 PM

Linda Purl

Through the Great American Songbook, Linda Purl explores life and love’s grand possibilities and the joy that comes from daring to chase your dreams. Purl’s extensive stage credits include roles on and off-Broadway. Linda is also known to millions for her roles on multiple iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham’s girlfriend, Fonzie’s fiancée on “Happy Days,” Matlock’s daughter Charlene Matlock, and Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on “The Office,” she has enjoyed recurring roles on “Homeland,” “General Hospital,” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” (current), and starred in numerous films and made-for-TV movies. Her concert work has been praised internationally from L.A. to Tokyo to Paris to London. She will be joined by music director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

Wednesday, September 13 at 7:00 PM

TANNER CALLICUT

From Broadway’s “PARADE”

“The Songs That Got Me Here”

Fresh on the heels of his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade, Tanner is thrilled to be making his solo cabaret debut. Come and get to know Tanner through stripped-down arrangements of songs that have helped shape his path and the performer he is today. Don’t miss out on this intimate evening featuring selections from both the musical theatre and pop world. Prior to Parade, Tanner spent the better part of a year traveling the country with the Hairspray national tour. Other favorite credits include West Side Story, Grease, and Pippin. Music direction and accompaniment is provided by Jacob Yates.

Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15 at 9:30 PM

Trevor Ashley

Australian drag and cabaret legend from

World of Wonder’s “Queen of the Universe”

Trevor Ashley makes his debut at The Green Room 42 with a new show featuring songs and stories from his hit TV show “Queen of the Universe” TrAshley will lift the curtain on what really happens when you travel halfway across the world to shoot a reality television programme when you’re a control freak with absolutely no control. Working with the sensational Brian Nash, expect a night of laughs, gay anthems and powerhouse vocals, as Trevor brings his trademark wit and self-deprecation back to New York. Find out why fans across the globe have embraced this “Queen of the Moment,” even if Paramount Plus didn't!

Friday, September 15 at 7:00 PM

“CONSIDERING HELEN”

A Benefit Evening for SAGE

conceived by Daniel Nolen and Billy Recce

featuring Pixie Aventura, Amanda Duarte, Jenn Harris, James Jackson, Jr.,

Janine LaManna, John-Andrew Morrison, Sam Pancake and more

On December 5, 2011, HBO premiered one of the most significant events in modern history. The Diane Ladd and Barbara Barrie supermarket scene from “Enlightened” was unleashed and the world was never the same. “Consider Helen,” the penultimate episode of the first season of “The White Lotus” creator Mike White’s Laura Dern-led dramedy, was called “a spectacularly bold scene from a spectacularly bold episode” by The AV Club And tonight, we bring it to you in all its glory. Six times. Conceived by Daniel Nolen and Billy Recce, “Considering Helen” features six pairs of Broadway, cabaret and television talents performing the scene (mostly) verbatim. With trivia, musical numbers, and a few major surprises along the way, this rowdy, off-the-wall evening celebrates one of HBO’s most beloved programs and the iconic women who made it that way: Diane Ladd and Barbara Barrie.

Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM

Kieran Brown & Matt Baker

“Let’s Go to The Movies!”

Rising star vocalist Kieran Brown and renowned Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker present an intimate evening of some of the most popular songs in movie musical history from films including Singin’ in the Rain, The Wizard of Oz, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and more. At the age of 23, rising star vocalist Brown is dazzling audiences all around NYC. With a love for Jazz, R&B, and The American Songbook, Kieran hopes to be a part of the young generation of musicians preserving and revitalizing jazz for the 21st century. Baker leads a powerful trio in New York City where he has called home since 2010. He performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album Live at Birdland.

Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM

Broadway’s

Sara Jean Ford

“An Evening with The Aging Ingénue”

Broadway veteran Sara Jean Ford brings her hit BroadwayWorld web series “The Aging Ingénue” to the stage, with a raucously funny evening of music and storytelling. “An Evening with The Aging Ingénue” is hosted by Sara’s fictional alter-ego Claire Cooke – a Broadway starlet all grown up – as she struggles to navigate her new reality as an aging actor and mother, all while singing songs that she is far too old to sing (and sharing secrets that she is far too comfortable revealing). Featuring songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Minchin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Charles Strouse, and Stephen Schwartz, sung with the emotional depth and gravitas that can only be gained from what 40+ years in this business will sear into your soul. The show is directed by Cameron Dingwall (BroadwayWorld’s “The Aging Ingénue,” Netflix’s “My Heroes Were Cowboys,” TV Land’s “Storytime”). Sara Jean Ford is an illustrious Broadway performer whose credits include: Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, Jellylorum in Cats, Smitty in How to Succeed…, Petra in A Little Night Music, and Arlene in Finian’s Rainbow. Off-Broadway, Sara starred as Louisa in The Fantasticks (Original Revival Cast).

Saturday, September 23 and Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM

Nadia Quinn

“Literally Anything Can Happen”

TV, film and Broadway’s fun, funny, magical gal Nadia Quinn (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, HBO’s “Love Life,” Off-Broadway’s The Robber Bridegroom, Broadway’s Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) brings her one-of-a-kind feel-good variety act to NYC in this nostalgic, funny, philosophical jaunt through her past and our collective futures. A mix of storytelling, original music, cover songs, readings from her childhood diary, prizes, and human design (a modality of getting to know yourself, for which Nadia has developed an enthusiastic TikTok following (@nadiaquinn44) – anything can happen in this sparkly fun evening of music and talking. Come see why critics call her “truly life-changing” (user @001244456 on TikTok), “wildly special and one-of-a-kind” (childhood BFF) and “Babe, you talk so much I can’t possibly listen to everything you say” (Husband). The show will feature an array of exciting surprise special guests, or …no one!

Tuesday, September 26 and Friday, September 29 at 9:30 PM

“THE FABULIST FOX SISTER”

The Musical Comedy Stage Hit – Direct from London

The online and in-person musical comedy stage hit The Fabulist Fox Sister makes its New York début. Come see Michael Conley's “staggering performance” (The Spy in the Stalls) in this “bewitchingly hilarious play” (Younger Theatre) that’s a “superb entr’acte of history and comedy” (The Reviews Hub) which the critics called “bloody brilliant” (The Family Stage), “eccentric and beguiling” (iNews), “brash and sardonic” (The Stage) and “simply fabulous” (QueerGuru). New York, 1892: Kate Fox, the woman who inadvertently invented séances is holding her last one. Loosely inspired by the loosely true story of Kate Fox, The Fabulist Fox Sister is a silly, scathing and sardonic one-person musical inspired by our own era of approximate truth. The Spectator said that “Netflix should turn this into a series.” The show has music by Luke Bateman and book and lyrics by Michael Conley.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by The New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com

Facebook: @GreenRoom42

Instagram: @TheGreenRoom42

Twitter: @TheGreenRoom42

All photos by Ian McQueen