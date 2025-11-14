The Charles Mingus Orchestra and More Set for Birdland This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present a full slate of performances from November 17–30, including appearances by Eliane Elias, Steve Ross, Tatiana Eva Marie, Ken Peplowski, and the Charles Mingus Orchestra.

The schedule also includes repeat engagements by Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, the Birdland Big Band, and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Performances take place at Birdland Jazz Club and downstairs at Birdland Theater in Midtown Manhattan.

BIRDLAND THEATER SCHEDULE

November 17–18 (Monday–Tuesday) at 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks return with their 11-piece ensemble, performing 1920s and early jazz repertoire with period instrumentation including violins, tubas, banjos, and vintage drum sets. The band’s work has been featured on soundtracks for Boardwalk Empire, The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Revolutionary Road, Café Society, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 19 (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m.

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Now in its 21st year of residency at Birdland, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band continues its weekly early-evening set, drawing on the music of Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, and their contemporaries. Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating ensemble that has included Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon, Ehud Asherie, Marion Felder, and others.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 19 (Wednesday) at 8:30 p.m.

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Tatiana Eva Marie & Vinny Raniolo

Frank Vignola hosts his weekly Guitar Night, leading a quartet with Ted Rosenthal (piano), Gary Mazzaroppi (bass), and Alex Raderman (drums), joined by special guests Tatiana Eva Marie and Vinny Raniolo. The set focuses on standards and jazz repertoire, with featured guitarists rotating weekly. Guitar Night also streams live at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 20 (Thursday) at 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy-winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band performs a New Orleans–style program. The group has long served as Woody Allen’s band of choice for films and tours, appearing on projects including Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Café Society, and Magic in the Moonlight. The ensemble features Conal Fowkes, Simon Wettenhall, Tom Abbott, Harvey Tibbs, Josh Dunn, Brian Nalepka, and Kevin Dorn.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 21–23 (Friday–Sunday) at 7:00 & 9:30 p.m.

Tatiana Eva Marie: Paris, Je T’aime!

Tatiana Eva Marie, known for her work with the Avalon Jazz Band, leads a Paris-themed program drawing on 1930s pop, Gypsy jazz, and the Great American Songbook. For this engagement she is joined by Dion Berardo (guitar), Wallace Stelzer (bass), and Davide Laura (violin).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 24–25 (Monday–Tuesday) at 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks continue their run at Birdland Theater, performing arrangements from the early jazz and swing eras with their 11-piece ensemble.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 26 (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m.

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band returns for its weekly early-evening set, spotlighting early jazz repertoire.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 26 (Wednesday) at 8:30 p.m.

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Rodney Jones & Pasquale Grasso

Frank Vignola leads Guitar Night with guests Rodney Jones and Pasquale Grasso, joined by Ted Rosenthal, Gary Mazzaroppi, and Alex Raderman. The program features standard and jazz repertoire with a focus on guitar.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 27 (Thursday) at 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, led by Conal Fowkes and Simon Wettenhall, returns with its New Orleans–style program.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 27 (Thursday) at 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Miki Yamanaka Trio

Pianist Miki Yamanaka appears with her trio, bringing a modern jazz piano style grounded in the tradition. Yamanaka’s recording credits include Miki, Human Dust Suite, Stairway to the Stars, and Shades of Rainbow.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 28–30 (Thursday–Saturday) at 7:00 & 9:30 p.m.

Charles Mingus Orchestra

The Charles Mingus Orchestra, a 10-piece ensemble connected to the Mingus Big Band and Mingus Dynasty, performs lesser-known works by Charles Mingus with new orchestrations. The group continues the legacy of Mingus’s composing and ensemble writing with a lineup of New York-based musicians.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB SCHEDULE

November 17 (Monday) at 7:00 p.m.

Steve Ross – “Sondheim and Before”

Steve Ross appears with “Sondheim and Before,” an evening marking the release of his album Steve Ross Sings Sondheim With Friends. The program includes Sondheim songs such as “Being Alive,” “Sorry-Grateful,” and “Not a Day Goes By,” as well as works by Oscar Hammerstein II, Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Weill, and Vernon Duke. Guest performers include pianist Dennis Buck and baritone Benjamin Weil.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 17 (Monday) at 9:30 p.m.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Jim Caruso’s weekly open mic night returns to Birdland, featuring a house trio with Billy Stritch (piano), Steve Doyle (bass), and Daniel Glass (drums). The evening welcomes a mix of Broadway artists, jazz musicians, comedians, and emerging performers.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 18–22 (Tuesday–Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 p.m. (Nov. 18–20); 8:30 & 10:30 p.m. (Nov. 21–22)

Eliane Elias – The Art of Bossa Nova

Eliane Elias brings “The Art of Bossa Nova” to Birdland, performing with Marc Johnson (bass), Rafael Barata (drums), and Leandro Pellegrino (guitar), plus special guests. The Grammy and Latin Grammy winner presents material drawing on her Brazilian roots, original compositions, and bossa nova repertoire.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 19 (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m.

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band performs its weekly early set at Birdland Jazz Club, honoring early jazz composers and bandleaders.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 21 (Friday) at 5:30 p.m.

The Birdland Big Band

The Birdland Big Band appears on Friday evening, performing arrangements that draw on jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music. The ensemble regularly features guest artists from television and touring bands.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 22 (Saturday) at 5:30 p.m.

Joie Bianco Trio

Vocalist Joie Bianco returns to Birdland with her trio, presenting arrangements of standards, bebop-influenced melodies, and American Songbook material. Bianco is a recipient of the DownBeat Student Music Award for Best Solo Jazz Vocalist and has appeared at venues including Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Django, and Carnegie Hall.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 23 (Sunday) at 5:30 p.m.

Regina Martin: The R&R Show – Rhythm, Blues & Great Women of Rock & Soul

Regina Martin presents “The R&R Show – Rhythm, Blues & Great Women of Rock & Soul,” a program highlighting songs associated with artists such as Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and Melissa Etheridge, along with selected rock material. Her band includes bassist Dave Edwards of the group Kansas.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 23 (Sunday) at 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra appears in its Sunday late-night slot, performing big band repertoire that intersects Latin and jazz traditions. The 18-piece ensemble presents works by Latin jazz composers and newly commissioned pieces.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 24 (Monday) at 7:00 p.m.

Debbie Wileman in “Debbie Does Divas”

Debbie Wileman makes her Birdland debut with “Debbie Does Divas,” joined by pianist Jason Loffredo. Known for her online “Song a Day” series and Judy Garland tributes, Wileman will perform material associated with classic film, Broadway, and popular vocalists.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 24 (Monday) at 9:30 p.m.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party continues its Monday night engagement, offering an open mic format backed by Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle, and Daniel Glass.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 25–29 (Tuesday–Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 p.m. (Nov. 25–27); 8:30 & 10:30 p.m. (Nov. 28–29)

Ken Peplowski Quartet – “Ken’s American Songbook”

Clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski leads a quartet in “Ken’s American Songbook,” featuring standards and lesser-known selections from the American Songbook. Sets will feature changing song lists across the run, with a band that has included Glenn Zaleski (piano), Martin Wind (bass), and Willie Jones III (drums).

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 28 (Friday) at 5:30 p.m.

The Birdland Big Band

The Birdland Big Band appears for its regular Friday engagement with a program of large-ensemble jazz.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 29 (Saturday) at 5:30 p.m.

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano Quartet – “So Nice to Come Home To”

Eric Comstock (piano/voice) and Barbara Fasano (voice) return to Birdland with “So Nice to Come Home To,” joined by Sean Smith (bass) and Vito Lesczak (drums). The program draws on standards and songs by composers including Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Carole King, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Strayhorn, and Frank Sinatra.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 30 (Sunday) at 5:30 p.m.

Dave Pietro Quintet

Saxophonist Dave Pietro appears with a quintet celebrating his recording Satori. The band features Mike Rodriguez (trumpet), Gary Versace (piano), Johannes Weidenmueller (bass), and Johnathan Blake (drums), performing original compositions and contemporary jazz repertoire.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 30 (Sunday) at 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra closes the month at Birdland with its big band program of Latin jazz repertoire and original works.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum