The CAMPAIGN FOR KAMALA FUNDRAISING SHOW Comes to Don't Tell Mama in September

Seven months prior to the 2018 Midterm Elections, long-time Cabaret Show Producer, Reviewer, Publicist, and Performer Stephen Hanks launched a series of five variety shows as fundraisers for Democratic Senate, Congress, and State Legislature candidates. The critically acclaimed CABARET CAMPAIGNS: RIDE THE BLUE WAVE 2018! at Don’t Tell Mama featured 28 different performers and raised more than $6,000 divided among 30 candidates. Election Day 2018 was indeed a “Blue Wave,” as the Democrats flipped 40 seats in Congress. After presenting two Blue Wave Victory Shows at Don’t Tell Mama in January 2019 and one Blue Wave Greatest Hits show at Urban Stages in June 2019—all of which received rave reviews from the Cabaret press—Hanks and his “Blue Wave Group” hit the cabaret club campaign trail again in January 2020 and May 2022 with shows that raised money to support voting rights groups and Democratic candidates.

In May 2024, Hanks was back at Don’t Tell Mama with another a group of women “Blue Wavers”—along with Award-Winning Music Director Tracy Stark—for a NEW YORK CAN SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY FUNDRAISER. Now, with the emergence of Vice-President Kamala Harris as the 2024 Democratic Presidential nominee, Hanks is producing and hosting his 12th “Blue Wave” fundraising show since the series began. The CAMPAIGN FOR KAMALA FUNDRAISING SHOW will be on Saturday, September 28, 4 PM at Don’t Tell Mama (343 W 46th St, NYC). Tickets are $20 with a $20 beverage minimum. Reservations can be made at: donttellmamanyc.com or by calling 212-757-0788 (after 4:00PM).

The tentative lineup of performers for CAMPAIGN FOR KAMALA features: April Armstrong • Rembert Block • Brenda Braxton • Blair Alexis Brown • Natalie Douglas • Meg Flather • Janice Hall • Laurie Krauz • Sue Matsuki • Karen Oberlin • Sierra Rein • Julie Reyburn • Lisa Viggiano. These terrific vocalists will be offering the audience songs about Freedom, Justice, Equality, Democracy, and Women’s Empowerment.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Kamala Harris for President Campaign. For more information, contact Stephen Hanks, Cabaret Life Productions, at cabaretlifeproductions@gmail.com.





