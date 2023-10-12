Talia Suskauer, Chris McCarrell & More to Star in NEVER BE KING at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the NYC debut of Never Be King, a brand-f*kn-new musical by Charlie H. Ray and Sam Columbus. Hear hits from the E.P. like “Some Days,” “Rock Song,” “I'm Coming In,” (and more!) and witness the debut of brand new scenes and songs. With a score that blends Y2K pop-punk and 16th Century choral music (trust us… it works), Never Be King tells the story of Henry of Navarre from two perspectives: the voice that history edified and the voice that history forgot. After all: history's just a he said, she said. Produced by Clayton Howe.



Talia Suskauer, Chris McCarrell, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera star in NEVER BE KING which plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 6th, 2023 @ 9:30PM. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees), with Premium tickets at $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT CHARLIE H. RAY & SAM COLUMBUS

Charlie H. Ray is a Writer, composer, performer splitting time between New York City and Miami. WRITER: Never Be King (E.P release 2022, Developmental) Freedom Summer (NYMF, Playhouse Square, Baldwin Wallace University). MD/AMD: Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Casa Mañana, Beck Center for the Arts, Playhouse Square, and more. @charliehray. Sam Columbus is the Music director, composer, and actor based in NYC. Favorite credits include Freedom Summer at NYMF and Baldwin Wallace University, Jesus Christ Superstar and Dear Edwina with the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, and Tick Tick… Boom! at Playhouse Square. Proud alum of the Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre program. Sam is half of the music theatre writing team Ray and Columbus. www.samcolumbus.com



Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.


