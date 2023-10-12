Talia Suskauer, Chris McCarrell & More to Star in NEVER BE KING at 54 Below

NEVER BE KING plays 54 Below on November 6th, 2023 @ 9:30PM. 

By: Oct. 12, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the NYC debut of Never Be King, a brand-f*kn-new musical by Charlie H. Ray and Sam Columbus. Hear hits from the E.P. like “Some Days,” “Rock Song,” “I'm Coming In,” (and more!) and witness the debut of brand new scenes and songs. With a score that blends Y2K pop-punk and 16th Century choral music (trust us… it works), Never Be King tells the story of Henry of Navarre from two perspectives: the voice that history edified and the voice that history forgot. After all: history's just a he said, she said. Produced by Clayton Howe.


Talia Suskauer, Chris McCarrell, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera star in NEVER BE KING which plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 6th, 2023 @ 9:30PM.  There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees), with Premium tickets at $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
 

MORE ABOUT CHARLIE H. RAY & SAM COLUMBUS

Charlie H. Ray is a Writer, composer, performer splitting time between New York City and Miami. WRITER: Never Be King (E.P release 2022, Developmental) Freedom Summer (NYMF, Playhouse Square, Baldwin Wallace University). MD/AMD: Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Casa Mañana, Beck Center for the Arts, Playhouse Square, and more. @charliehray. Sam Columbus is the Music director, composer, and actor based in NYC. Favorite credits include Freedom Summer at NYMF and Baldwin Wallace University, Jesus Christ Superstar and Dear Edwina  with the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, and Tick Tick… Boom! at Playhouse Square. Proud alum of the Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre program. Sam is half of the music theatre writing team Ray and Columbus. www.samcolumbus.com

SAFETY INFORMATION 54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.  

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.
 




