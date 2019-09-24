THREE TALL QUEENS Returns To The Duplex Cabaret Theatre On October 7th

After a sold-out performance in August, the ladies are back for an encore of Three Tall Queens on October 7 at 9:30 PM at The Duplex Cabaet Theatre, starring Chandilier, Lauren Ordair and Whendy Whaxwood. The show is an evening of drag storytelling based on the life of Lindsey Kay, written by Justin McDevitt and directed by Lindsey Kay and Justin McDevitt.

But just who is Lindsey Kay?

Lindsey Kay has been stabbed. Twice. She's also been shot. Twice. One time in an H&M. But you wouldn't know that to look at her. Lindsey Kay is a manager, producer and assistant who works with drag queens all over the city. She is the ultimate behind-the-scenes mover and shaker. But she's also been trapped in quicksand, struck by lightning, pursued by a hitman and held hostage by a Yogi who just really liked her... energy. Join us for an evening of storytelling, where some of New York City's most talented drag queens assume the role of Lindsey and share her stories. These tall tales may sound like fiction, but what do you believe?

Justin McDevitt's plays include Honey Fitz (Dream Up Festival 2019, Theater at St. John's workshop 2019, Theater for the New City reading 2018), The Happy (Cloudbusting Productions 2018), Tell Me How I Did (CP 2018), Submission (CP 2018, Theater for the New City reading 2017, Rapidfire Bootleg Theater 2015, Gallatin Theatre Troupe 2013) and The True Martini (Midwinter Madness Festival 2014). He co-wrote and directed What About Us: Living with Lymphedema, a cabaret benefiting the Lymphatic Education and Research Network. Justin is a graduate of NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study where he concentrated on the intersections of madness and depression in theatre.

