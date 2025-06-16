THE PREP IN CONCERT is Coming to The Green Room 42 in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Prep will present an afternoon of originals and some of your favorite pop and contemporary musical theatre songs featuring all new arrangements by created by Head of Voice Bobby Cronin (Mary and Max, Concrete Jungle) with Alex Mendelson, Sam Sultan, and Rachel A. Kaufman comprising the band this Saturday, June 21 at 1pm at the Green Room 42.

“I'm excited to bring fresh, vibrant arrangements of beloved musical theatre and pop songs to The Green Room 42 this Saturday. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible talent of The Prep’s artists and to celebrate the power of music to inspire and connect us all. We hope you’ll join us!” says Cronin.

The performers include Luli Mitchell (A Christmas Story National Tour), Caitlin Shorey (Time Traveler's Wife), Jonathan Stubbs (Basie Award winner), Ava Gallucci (Mozart in the Jungle), Kylie Ferland (Girl Dad), Elliott Rhee, Paige Della Universita, Olivia Bruno, Bella Rutowsky, Emma Castañeda, Ashley McGowan, Eva Segarra, Mari Southgate, Emi Southgate, and Abby Bernard.

