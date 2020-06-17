THE MAMA ROSE SHOW Responds to SCOTUS' Ruling to Protect LGBTQ+ Communities from Job Discrimination

On a special Pride edition of "The Mama Rose Show" that was posted today on Youtube, host and New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), in a letter to America and our government, responded to the Supreme Court of the United States' (SCOTUS) ruling that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits sex discrimination, now also applies to protecting LGBTQ+ workers from job discrimination. "We have had one major stepping stone in our future," said Miller in the episode. "I am here today to make a stand and support and listen. We have to say to the government that this one step, although a very important one, there are so many more steps that we need to take." The show continues as Mama Rose sings Dick Gallagher (music) and Mark Waldrop's (lyrics) song "Laughing Matters" originated in the 1996 gay musical revue Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly, and later recorded by Bette Midler. "Laughing Matters," an ironic title and song that foreshadows the events of the world today, include the following poignant lyrics:

"Live at five and CNN keep us all abreast of breaking stories that can tend to make us anxious and depressed..."

"Bad guys win, optimism's wearing thin, things are spinning out of control..."

"World events could make us mad as hatters. Almost everyday, some underpinning slips away, these aren't laughing matters..."

"People keep on getting sick..."

"Wickedness and greed abound..."

"Just as peace is gaining ground it shatters. Hate is here to stay and justice goes to those who pay. Friends, these aren't laughing matters."

Previously on the June 3rd episode of "The Mama Rose Show," guests contributed short video messages about the recent events in our country in solidarity with the Black Lives Matters movement. Some moments of those messages are also included at the conclusion of this week's episode, along with those of other past guests. And the closing credits of this week's show features a portion of Ilene Kristen's song "While the Whole World Jams," which also has poignant lyrics such as "We see the past is destined for the future . . . I want to live while the whole world jams, history has made me the fool that I am. Right now we're trading man for man, I want to live while the world jams."

Watch this week's episode of The Mama Rose Show at below!

Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes air weekly at www.stephensmiller.com/themamaroseshow and on YouTube, and are also posted across all social media platforms.

Some of the recent guests on "The Mama Rose Show" include:

Ilene Kristen, Twice Daytime Emmy nominated actress from "One Life to Live" and "Ryan's Hope" and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of Grease

Brittaney Delsarte Chatman, actress and recording artist

"The Black Emperor of Broadway" director Arthur Egeli and star Shaun Parkes

"Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding"

Tym Moss - Actor ("Junk")/Cabaret Star/LGBTQ+ Activist

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You