THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to Stream in July

Doris Dear, Telly Award winner and 3-time MAC Award winning vocalist, is a bona fide hit on the Broadway on Demand streaming service with her series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and her concert "Doris Dear's MORE Gurl Talk". Now you can celebrate some holiday cheer and catch "The Doris Dear Christmas Special", filmed live at The Triad Theater in NYC last December, and now streaming for a 'Christmas in July' celebration on Broadway on Demand. The show is streaming July 14th-31st, available on AppleTV, Roku and other streaming devices. Grab a ticket, make some eggnog and escape the summer heat with some cool yuletide tunes and stories with Doris Dear!

Doris Dear says, "I am so pleased to present our Holiday show, a true favorite of mine, for 'Christmas in July' on Broadway on Demand. Who doesn't need a little holiday cheer in the middle of this heat wave!"

Join Doris Dear and friends in the holiday Rumpus Room for an evening full of stories and songs from holidays past and present. Grab an eggnog and snuggle in for a good old fashioned holiday special starring Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife! It was a challenge bringing together all the amazing guests during the Covid Crises, but we pulled it off, and it was a fun evening full of celebration, singing and stories of how we celebrated the holidays growing up. In the holiday Rumpus Room was Broadways Karen Mason and Amra Faye Wright, Jazz Trumpet player and cool vocals from Benny Benack III, Cabaret award winners Lina Koutrakos and Lisa Yaeger, World renown guitarist Sean Harkness, singer supreme Kristina Miller, music director Blake Allen who wrote and ORIGINAL SONG just for the show and bass player Magda Kress!!! It was a magical evening during such a hard time and a great diversion right now during this heat wave!

Bring some holiday cheer into these hot summer nights

starting THIS WEDNESDAY!

"The Doris Dear Christmas Special" on Broadway on Demand!!!