Photos: The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular At The Green Room 42

The Randy Andys hosted an evening of nostalgic cheer at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, December 11th, singing holiday favorites like “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Jingle Bells,” “Mele Kalikimaka,” and “Underneath the Tree,” with their signature postmodern twist. The Randy Andys, Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Alison Mahoney (The Food Network, Ragtime), and Lauren C. Taylor (Shrek), with the Matthew Everingham Trio, enchanted audiences with lush harmonies, beautiful choreography, and joyful storytelling.

The Randy Andys were joined by special guest star Paige Davis (TLC’s Trading Spaces), fresh off her run in Pen Palls Off-Broadway, for a spunky “Santa Baby” and an effervescent rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Bringing even more dazzle to the evening, guest stars Jerusha Cavazos (West Side Story), Deon Oliverio (Pose), and Harris Matthew (MJ the Musical, Frozen) lit up the night with their remarkable artistry.

Adding to their growing acclaim, The Randy Andys recently earned nominations for Best Revue or Recurring Series and Best Director for Antoinette DiPietropolo at BroadwayWorld’s 2025 Cabaret Awards. Ms. DiPietropolo reflected on her work with the group, saying, “Directing The Randy Andys is an honor—their joy, creativity, musical styles and blend of three distinct women bring laughter and connection reaching every audience with pure delight. Each woman’s individuality shines, yet the genuine fun and sense of community they share pours off the stage and fills every rehearsal, making it a truly special show to direct.”

The creative team was led by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Director), Jessica McRoberts (Associate Director), Matthew Everingham (Music Supervisor), Gina Daugherty (Choreographer), and Katie Huff (Choreographer).

Conceived and produced by Alison Mahoney, with executive producer Gabrielle Ruiz, and co-producer Jocelyn Lonquist Klein.