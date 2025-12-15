Chelsea Table + Stage To Present THE 24K HOLIDAY SOIRÉE A Swingin' Celebration of the Season

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

24k Theatre Co. has announced The 24k Holiday Soirée, a glittering, jazz-infused holiday spectacular coming to Chelsea Table & Stage this winter.

Inspired by the iconic 1960s televised Christmas specials, this one-night-only event aims to capture the nostalgic warmth, musical charm, and festive theatricality of a bygone era, brought to life with a modern New York twist.

Under the music direction of Chris Peebles, with Audra Bowers providing vocal direction, the evening features swinging big-band arrangements of cherished holiday classics performed by a dazzling roster of vocalists. Expect lush horn harmonies, toe-tapping rhythms, and the unmistakable sparkle of a retro holiday broadcast, performed live and up-close.

The soirée will also feature a troupe of swing dancers led by Katherine Winter, bringing vintage television choreography to life live on stage. The night will also include a special musical appearance by Liz Lieber.

Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com.