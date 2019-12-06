THE BIG GAY SETUP Is Back!

Calling all eligible gay bachelors!

Illustrious matchmaker Beth Kirkpatrick (Les Miserables on Broadway, Hunchback original cast, just played Dolly on the National Tour) is BACK for another incredibly fun and heartwarming night where everyone's encouraged to make a connection!

Your hostess with the mostest promises to bring her big gorgeous voice and a talent for making romance happen to The Green Room 42 on December 19th at 9:30pm.

Beth Kirkpatrick: The Big Gay Setup is a show peppered with special (gay and available) guests, interviews, audience participation, and music from your favorites (Hello Dolly, Queen, Mika, Sara Bareilles, and La La Land). We promise a night like you've never seen before, and a new way to date! Based on the NYTimes "36 Questions That Lead To Love" this show brings intimacy to a new level while inviting the entire audience to the party. Two gents are guaranteed to have a date by the end of the night - it could be you!

Tickets available at: https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You