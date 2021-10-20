Last Chance To Submit Nominations For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Cabaret Awards

Don't forget to submit nominees for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two performances) during this eligibility period.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

In order to ensure your submission can be verified by our team for eligibility - we recommend including the first performance date, but it is not required.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite venues, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.