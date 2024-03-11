Storm Large Returns To NYC In TALES FROM A BROAD At 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vocalist, songwriter, and actor Storm Large returns to 54 Below for three nights only to share all-new songs and stories in TALES FROM A BROADo n April 4, 5 & 6, 2024 at 7:00pm at 54 Below.

The show will feature Storm's iconic takes on the American Songbook, where any genre can make an appearance, and stories full of humor, heartbreak, and hellraising, where anything goes!

Storm has made a name for herself from tours with Pink Martini to orchestral appearances at Carnegie Hall to the television stage of America's Got Talent. But it is with her loyal and fearless band, Le Bonheur, that she grabs audiences by the lapels and refuses to let go. Storm and Le Bonheur's sizzling live show entertains audiences with pop favorites, surprising tear-jerkers, rock goddess anthems, and some of Storm's own originals.

TICKETS

Storm Large'S "Tales From A Broad" premieres at 54 Below (254 W 54th St., NYC) on April 4, 5, and 6, 2024 at 7PM. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org or by calling 646.476.3551.

ABOUT Storm Large

Storm Large: musician, actor, playwright, author, awesome. She shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova, where despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, Storm built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day. She was seen on the 2021 season of America's Got Talent. Recent highlights include performing her one-woman autobiographical musical memoir Crazy Enough at La Jolla Music Society and Portland Center Stage, debuts with the Philly Pops, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Seattle Symphony, as well as return engagements with the Houston, Detroit, Toronto, and BBC Symphonies; the New York Pops; and the Louisville Orchestra, with whom she recorded the 2017 album All In. Storm continues to tour concert halls across the country with her band Le Bonheur and as a special guest on Michael Feinstein's Shaken & Stirred tour. Alongside Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, Storm joined Michael Feinstein as special guest with the Pasadena Pops. Storm made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally, and she is featured on their album Get Happy. Storm has also sung with k.d. lang, Kirill Gerstein, John Doe, Rufus Wainwright, and George Clinton. stormlarge.com