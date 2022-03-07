Shoba Narayan, Tyce Green, Lee Roy Reams & More This Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

Shoba Narayan, star of Disney's smash hit Aladdin on Broadway, as well as Hamilton, Wicked and The Great Comet, makes her return to Feinstein's/54 Below. Featuring notable songs that shaped her career, as well as a few of her personal favorites. The evening is sure to be an experience you won't want to miss. Join us as we journey with Shoba through her past, present, and future with song. Music direction by Or Matias.

Featuring Jason Gotay (Bring It On: The Musical, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark) and Lindsay Pearce (Elphaba in Wicked).

The band will feature Ashley Baier on drums, Jamie Mohamdein on bass, and Tim Bason on guitar.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Tyce Green returns to Feinstein's/ 54 Below with an all new show and an all new case of anxiety! Tyce Green: Doing the Most takes a good hard look at what it's like to have an existential crisis in show business! Picture it: he just turned 30 and has no dance skills... GO!

You'll laugh, you'll sing, you might even *gulp* RELATE!

Featuring special guest appearances by Broadway stars who may or may not also be socially awkward!

Tyce has appeared on ABC's "American Idol," toured with mega-hit bands Heart, Air Supply, and Berlin, and recorded a solo album with Grammy-Award winning songwriter Jim Steinman (Bat Out of Hell, Total Eclipse of the Heart, It's All Coming Back to Me). Tyce is also a runway model for "Project Runway" on Bravo and New York Fashion Week. He's currently on tour as Annas in the all-new production of Jesus Christ Superstar!

Featuring Karine Hannah, Arielle Murphy, Anne Fraser Thomas, Samantha Pauly, and Chris McCarrell.

Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Music direction by Michael Ferrara.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Dawn Derow SINGS EYDIE GORMÉ, FEAT. Jeff Harnar! - MARCH 8 AT 7:00 PM

Dawn Derow makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut with Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé. In Ms. Derow's loving tribute to one of America's most admired yet underrated women singers from the 1950s-1970s, the 2018 MAC Award winner as "Best Female Vocalist" breathes new life into songs Eydie Gormé turned into standards. With her renowned Music Director Ian Herman at piano, Ms. Derow delivers superb arrangements of Gormé classic such as: "This Could Be The Start of Something Big," "It's Magic," "Frenesi," "If He Walked Into My Life," and many more. Ms. Derow's MAC Award-winning director Jeff Harnar joins her as a special on-stage guest.

Featuring Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

For one night only, British musical theatre writing team Alex Parker & Katie Lam bring an evening of their songs to Feinstein's/54 Below. The award-winning duo - best friends since they were eight years old - make their New York debut with numbers spanning six of their musicals.

The evening will feature music from Alex and Katie's hotly anticipated upcoming musical adaptation of The Danish Girl, including performances of brand new songs that will never have been heard before.

Their other musicals include After You (original studio recording now available!), which was recently streamed from London's Coliseum, Am Dram and The Railway Children. Katie and Alex won the UK Emerging Writers Award in 2019.

The evening will feature leading artists including L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), British stars Laura Pitt-Pulford & Rob Houchen, and more to be announced!

Don't miss this opportunity to hear the work of this exciting new writing duo at their New York premiere, and hear exclusive brand new songs before anyone else.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

David Sabella: TIME HEALS - MARCH 9 AT 7:00 PM

After his sold out and critically acclaimed debut at Feinstein's/54 Below last November, David Sabella returns to the iconic club to celebrate the release of his new CD Time Heals. The album was recorded live at Pangea, and features new interpretations of musical favorites from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and pop music, re-set in new, illuminating arrangements by Christopher Denny, Gregory Toroian, the late Rick Jensen, and Music Director Mark Hartman. The trio is rounded out by Dan Gross on drums, and Sean Murphy on bass.

David Sabella, best known for his years on Broadway as Mary Sunshine in the musical Chicago, is also an award-winning actor, and an internationally recognized classical singer whom Luciano Pavarotti proclaimed "Excellent, not good, excellent!"

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

THE TYLER CAPA TIKTOK CABARET, FEAT. NATALIE JANE, Jim Hogan, & MORE! - MARCH 9 AT 9:45 PM

Come see some of Tiktok's newest and finest perform some of Broadway's most beloved hits exclusively at Feinstein's/54 Below. This evening's performance will include performers who have been selected from 1,600 applicatications to perform live in New York City with musical director, Tyler Capa. He created the idea early in 2020 to cast a show while using the duet feature on the Tiktok app to hear what these incredible vocalists can create while staying safely at home towards the beginning of the pandemic. Over a year later, the Tyler Capa Tiktok Cabaret will be happening LIVE in NYC!

Featuring Erin Engleman, Luke Ferrari, Tommy Gedrich, Mia Gerachis, Gabriella Gonzalez, Brody Grant, Jim Hogan, Natalie Jane, Liam McGettigan, David Medina, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, and Hope Schafer.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Lee Roy Reams: GOODBYE, KENTUCKY! HELLO, BROADWAY! - MARCH 10 & 11 AT 7:00 PM

Join Lee Roy Reams on a journey from his hometown of Covington, Kentucky to the bright lights of Manhattan where he encounters "Broadway's best."

Watch as Lee Roy demonstrates his first tap dance lesson that eventually led to his square dancing on the stage of Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. Listen as he recalls his first Broadway audition for the great Richard Rodgers that resulted in his portrayal of Will Parker in the Lincoln Center revival of Oklahoma! Ever wonder what it's like to appear opposite Lauren Bacall in Applause or Carol Channing in Lorelei and Hello, Dolly!, or make Broadway history starring in the legendary 42nd Street? Wonder no more! Lee Roy will tell you!

You're sure to have a grand time laughing and crying through this very personal and entertaining musical evening as hometown boy makes good.

This performance will have a special guest appearance by Rita Gardner.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC OF Stephen Sondheim, FEAT. Sarah Rice, Patrick Cassidy, & MORE! - MARCH 10 AT 9:45 PM

Join us in celebrating the life and works of Broadway titan Stephen Sondheim in Swingin' With The Music of Stephen Sondheim. The evening will feature rearranged versions of beloved Sondheim songs for the SWTM Band, a 6-piece jazz combo. Special guest vocalists include performers from original and revival Broadway companies of Stephen Sondheim shows. Hear their stories of working on these groundbreaking productions with the great Stephen Sondheim before enjoying his music in a way you haven't before. Share in the joy and celebration of this unique musical night of recollection.

Featuring Patrick Cassidy, Ramona Mallory, Ann Morrison, Sarah Rice, and Pablo Rossil.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

TEXAS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY ALUMNI AND SENIOR SHOWCASE, FEAT. Ben Thompson, Mimi Bessette, & MORE! - MARCH 11 AT 9:45 PM

Texas Christian University's Department of Theatre is proud to be returning to Feinstein's/54 Below for their third cabaret-showcase featuring noteworthy alumni and graduating seniors. Hosted by Broadway veterans Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda, American Idiot) and Mimi Bessette (Bonnie & Clyde, Best Little Whorehouse), members of TCU's 2022 Senior Showcase will team together with alums Allison Whitehurst (Beautiful National tour, Born for This), Anthony Fortino (Fun Home Nat. tour), Sophie Morris (Chicago and Dirty Dancing National tours), Taylor Quick (Anastasia the Musical National tour) and many others for a one-night-only musical extravaganza. Featuring everything from pop songs to classic musical theatre fare, come find out why everyone is buzzing about TCU and meet these current, and future, Broadway stars!

Featuring Mimi Bessette, Anthony Fortino, Sophie Morris, Taylor Quick, Shelby Ringdahl, and Allison Whitehurst.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - MARCH 12 AT 7:00 PM & 19 AT 9:45 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Musical direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Ben Jones, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Haley Swindal.

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra - MARCH 12 & 26 AT 9:45 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Ben Jones, Anaïs Reno, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Haley Swindal.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Shana Farr: THE SONGBOOK OF Julie Andrews - MARCH 13 AT 7:00 PM

Multi award-winning performer Shana Farr returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with an encore performance of Whistling Away the Dark: The Songbook of Julie Andrews. Just back from London, this 5-star, critically acclaimed show is packed with iconic songs from Broadway and the great American Songbook that have become synonymous with Ms. Andrews. Celebrating the English rose who quickly became America's sweetheart, Ms. Farr brings her own voice and interpretations to these classics, weaving together a splendid evening of music and stories. With numbers from Thoroughly Modern Millie, My Fair Lady, Disney's Mary Poppins, Cinderella, Victor/Victoria, Camelot, Darling Lili, Star!, and of course, The Sound of Music, you do NOT want to miss this one-night encore performance of a show with many of your favorites.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Stephanie Torns: WITH LOVE - MARCH 13 AT 9:45 PM

With Love is a journey through Stephanie's most important life chapters; career, heartbreak, growth and discovery towards self love. She will tell her story through some of her favorite songs, career favorites, and special guests, in this exciting concert.

Come join Stephanie Torns, most recently seen in Waitress and Wicked, as she makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut.

"Life is a crazy, yet beautiful ride. Through the ups, the downs, and the dreams in between-I am ready to share mine with you. With Love, Stephanie"

Featuring Nicola Barrett and Daphne Charrois.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

