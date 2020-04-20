Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Expands Online Programming

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos has expanded its online programming!

The successful Saturday night Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows will continue every Saturday Night 8pm EDT.

With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected! The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years! Tickets/Song Requests - bit.ly/SRRshows

Play PIANO BINGO Wednesday nights at 7pm EDTA new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO.Every song checks a box - every game has a winner $100 in prizes every week!bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards. Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

They're also teaming up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. This week, Sunday 4/26 3pm EDT play the MOVIE SONGS edition - with $50 in cash & prizes, test your rock n roll acumen in a fun, online game. tickets avail at bit.ly/SRRshows .




