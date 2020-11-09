Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Continues Online Programming With Piano Bingo and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Shows take place Wednesdays and Saturdays!

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos continues their online programming! They are continuing their successful Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every SATURDAY Night 8pm EDT.

With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected! The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years! And now, they are putting their ticketed customers ONSCREEN with them, in our BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM! Never the same twice!

AND, they also have - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT. A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO. Every song checks a box - every game has a winner!

Last week they had almost 100 bingo cards in play! $100 in prizes every week!

Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

They have also teamed up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. Their game will run every Tuesday 8pm, with different themes every week - and $50 in cash & prizes! Nov. 3 (7pm) - Election Theme!, 10 - Movie Songs, 17 - Motown, 24 - British Invasion

bit.ly/SRRshows. Test your rock n roll acumen in a fun, online game. tickets available at

