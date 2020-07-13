Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Continues Online Programming With PIANO BINGO and More

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos is continuing their online programming! They will be continuing their successful Saturday night Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every Saturday Night 8pm EDT. With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected!

It is the same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years! And now, they are putting their ticketed customers onscreen with them, in their BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM!

Tickets/Song Requests: bit.ly/SRRshows

They will also have - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT. A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of Bingo. Every song checks a box - every game has a winner, with $100 in prizes every week!

bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards

Both shows will be broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

They have also teamed up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. Starting 7/7, their game will run every Tuesday 7pm, with different themes every week - and $50 in cash & prizes!

July: 7 - Ain't That America; 14 - 35th Anniv. Live Aid; 21 - Summer Songs; 28 - Hair Bands

Test your rock n roll acumen in a fun, online game. tickets avail at bit.ly/SRRshows

