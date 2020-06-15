Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Announces Upcoming Online Programming

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos is continuing their successful Saturday night Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every Saturday Night 8pm EDT.

With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected!

The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years!

And now, they are putting their ticketed customers ONSCREEN with them, in their BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM!

Never the same twice!

Tickets/Song Requests: bit.ly/SRRshows

They will also have - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT (this week on 6/16 - TUESDAY)

A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO. Every song checks a box - every game has a winner! Last week they had almost 100 bingo cards in play, with $100 in prizes every week!

bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards

Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

They are also teaming up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. They're on Fridays at 6pm EDT with different themes every week - and $50 in cash & prizes, test your rock n roll acumen in a fun, online game. Tickets are available at bit.ly/SRRshows.

