Seth Sikes Will Perform at The Green Room 42 on June 3

The setlist will include songs made famous by idols like Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Al Jolson.

May. 15, 2021  

Seth Sikes, the performer whom NY Arts Review described as "one of the saviors of the Great American Songbook," will return to the stage for the first time since 2019. Sikes will be making his debut at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, June 3rd in "Runnin' Wild."

The show will feature Sikes backed by a full band and singing favorites from the 20's, 30's, 40's, and 50's, and 60's, in his own modern style, highlighting songs made famous by idols like Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Al Jolson. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $39 and are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/RC2c35zduHqCiPvQjHVv/1622761200000

Sikes is one of New York's best-known nightclub performers. All of his previous appearances in New York have sold out. His debut show, which paid tribute to Judy Garland, was named Best Tribute Show by Broadway World. Rex Reed said, "Sikes belted out small gems and big treasures alike to a sold-out house screaming for more. He's already developing a fan base and there's no telling how far Seth Sikes will go."


