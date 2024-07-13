See What's Coming Up At Birdland July 15th - July 28th

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland has announced jazz programming running at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater July 15th - July 28th.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Wycliffe Gordon & His International Allstars, Danny Jonokuchi Big Band, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Frank Catalano Quartet and Jennifer Wharton's BONEGASM.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater catch Alyssa Allgood Quartet, Dena DeRose, AC Lincoln, Jinjoo Yoo Trio and Champian Fulton.



Repeat engagements for the rest of the period include Vince Giordano & the Nighthawks, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, Birdland Big Band, Loston Harris, Esteban Castro, and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.



July 15 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in January at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 16 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Loston Harris Duo

Loston Harris possesses a voice like the great big band singers and the consummate pianism of a Wynton Kelly or a Tommy Flanagan. This combination of outgoing performance and exuberant technical mastery is rare, but Harris has it in spades—and at Birdland, accompanied by the brilliant Gianluca Renzi on bass, Loston will bring his one-two punch to the stage for four Tuesday nights in July. Harris's life in jazz has included tutelage with some of the music's greatest masters. He studied with Marsalis family patriarch, the pianist Ellis, on recommendation by the great Harry Connick Jr. after participating in the first Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in Washington, D.C. Since then, Harris has wowed many a special audience: besides tours with the legendary Wynton Marsalis, or an appearance with piano genius Marcus Roberts on the PBS special “Portraits in Blue,” he was also the featured singer at George Clooney's Birthday with John Mayer; Sarah Jessica Parker's private Sex and the City movie after-party; Tom Cruise's ICON Award Ceremony; and the Friar's Club Gala honoring Don Rickles. Don't miss the heavy-hitting crooner!

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 16-20 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/16-18); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/19-20) – Birdland Jazz Club

Wycliffe Gordon & His International Allstars

Widely regarded as one of the foremost voices on trombone in the world today, the great Wycliffe Gordon brings his Quartet to Birdland for a weekend of good old New Orleans fun. The trombonist-composer has been presented with some of the jazz's highest distinctions: the 2019 Sonny Award from Suncoast Jazz; the 2018 “Louie Award” by the Louis Armstrong House Museum; the 2017 International Trombone Association Award; the 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014 ASCAP Plus Awards for his composing; Downbeat Magazine's “Best Trombone” Award in 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2012; and the Jazz Journalists Association “Trombonist of the Year” Award a whopping 15 times. His signature artistry is a combination of impossible technique, jubilant swagger, and soul-drenched expression.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 17 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 17 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest guitarists Bill Wurzell and Mike Jackson

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. Tonight, it's guitarists Bill Wurzell and Mike Jackson.

*Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 18 (Thursday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen's band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including: Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. With Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), Kevin Dorn (drums).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 18 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Alyssa Allgood Quartet

Accomplished vocalist Alyssa Allgood brings a warm, open voice and a savvy stage-presence to her performances. On her new record, “From Here” (Next Records), featuring an all-star cast of John Pattitucci, Kendrick Scott, Geoffrey Keezer, and Greg Ward, Allgood presents 10 original songs which showcase her contemporary style. Winner of the 2017 Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition; Finalist in the 2016 and 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competitions; and Semifinalist in the 2015 Shure Montreux Jazz Voice Competition, Allgood's smart vocals and resonant tone have brought her to stages around the world. But even with performances at the renowned Dakota, Blues Alley, Jazz Estate, and Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, she still maintains her Chicago roots, performing regularly at the city's top venues, the Green Mill, Jazz Showcase, and Winter's Jazz Club. Chicago Tribune's Howard Reich praises her “unpretentious stage manner [and] sophisticated jazz sensibility.” She brings a tremendous band of New York talent to Birdland, performing selections from her latest album, From Here.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 19 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$35 + $25 food/drink minimum



July 19-21 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Dena DeRose Trio

Plus special guests: Ed Neumeister (trombone, 7/19), Houston Person (tenor sax, 7/20).

An artist of the highest order, Dena DeRose has been called “the most creative and compelling singer-pianist since Shirley Horne.” Performances at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Umbria Jazz Festival, Red Sea Jazz Festival, The North Sea and The Hague Jazz Festivals, The Jazz Cruise, and Jazz Baltica Festival—among many others—have brought DeRose worldwide fame. Her most recent recording, 2020's Ode to the Road (aptly titled for a tourless year of release), featured her long-time compatriots, the rhythm team of bassist Martin Wind and drummer Matt Wilson, as well as collaborators trumpeter Jeremy Pelt and saxophone legend Houston Person. DeRose has long straddled the line between modernism and tradition, and with marvelous arrangements and technical grace, she hones a clear vision of contemporary music.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 20 (Saturday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Esteban Castro (Trio)

A force of indomitable technique, extraordinary passion, and expansive imagination, the 21 year-old Esteban Castro is a jaw-dropping pianist whose capacities on his instrument defy categorization. The First Prize winner at the 2019 MSM Precollege Philharmonic Concerto Competition, the 2017 Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition, and the 2016 Montreux Jazz Piano Solo Competition, as well as the recipient of 15 Downbeat Student Music Awards, Castro has worked with musical heroes Ambrose Akinmusire, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Peter Evans, Gilad Hexelman, Billy Drummond, Mark Shim, and Ted Nash, among many others; he has performed to sold-out audiences at The Blue Note, The Montreux Jazz Club, The New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, as well as in Switzerland, Italy, France, Peru, Canada, and Puerto Rico. He returns to Birdland for the month of July, performing here with his trio of talented Kayvon Gordon (drums) and exceptional Gervis Myles (bass). Castro is a Young Steinway artist.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 21 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Danny Jonokuchi Big Band: “A Decade” Album Release Show

A trumpeter, composer, and arranger extraordinaire, the young talent Danny Jonokuchi is bringing swing music to audiences all over the world with his lively, danceable arrangements and classic swing era energy. Supported by a team of New York's finest jazz talent, Jonokuchi leads one of the most authentically toe-tapping dance bands in the country—and they celebrate the release of their upcoming recording, “A Decade,” this July at Birdland. Unanimously named winner of the inaugural Count Basie Great American Swing Contest by a panel of noteworthy judges including Christian McBride, Branford Marsalis, and Mark Ruffin, this young artist is no stranger to success: his songs have been performed by such major artists as Lady Gaga, Grammy-nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis, Postmodern Jukebox singer Hannah Gill, The Duke Ellington Legacy, The Budapest Scoring Orchestra, The Terell Stafford Quintet, Brian Newman, Charles Turner & Uptown Swing, Ulysses Owens Jr.'s New Century Big Band, The Birdland Big Band, and many more.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 21 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum



July 22 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 23 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Loston Harris Duo

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 23-24 (Tuesday-Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

Maqueque is the brainchild of Canadian saxophone legend Jane Bunnett: an all-star, all-female group of Cuban musicians, propelled by virtuosic drumming, joyful vocals in harmony, and brilliant melodic improvisations. Bunnett grew her international fame over the course of many decades on recordings with legends Dewey Redman, Don Pullen, Jeanne Lee, Sheila Jordan, Paul Bley, and other masters, receiving the title of Officer of the Order of Canada in 2004 for her artistic and social contributions. Her love affair with Cuba and Cuban music began in 1982. Since then, Maqueque, which Bunnett founded in 2014, has won two GRAMMY nominations and a Juno Award. Their beautiful, intricate arrangements are unique in their ability to showcase unbridled technical brilliance while naturally connecting to, enlivening, and inspiring audiences.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 23 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

AC Lincoln

Singer and tap dancer AC Lincoln and his All-Star Jazz Band will delight with their swinging renditions of jazz standards. Infused with the Great Black American artform tap dance, Lincoln sets the music to the rhythms of his own beat. The native New Yorker was born to jazz singing duo parents Kim and Marion Lincoln. Landing on the scene in NYC, AC soon shared the stage with tap dance greats including Buster Brown, Jimmy Slyde, and Savion Glover. He has shared the family stage with his sister, widely-acclaimed singer and songwriter Emily King, and has been writing, producing, arranging, and singing his own original music. Lincoln has been both a sideman (The Hot Sardines, Mercedes Ellington, Brian Newman) and band leader, singing and tap dancing throughout NYC and abroad.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 24 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 24 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guests Bill Mays and Jay Leonhart

*Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 25 (Thursday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 25-27 (Thursday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/25); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/26-27) - Birdland Jazz Club

Frank Catalano Quartet

Possessing a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano's famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, John Legend, and others. The only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school, Catalano signed with Delmark Records at age 18 and hasn't let up since. His 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. His connection to Birdland runs deep: in fact, Catalano, who serves as the Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, inspired the Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Get ready for a mighty weekend of high-octane performances from his quartet.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 25 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Jinjoo Yoo Trio

The late, great jazz drummer Jimmy Wormworth exclaimed of pianist Jin Joo: “I LOVE her playing and compositions!!! I hear Thelonious, Bud, John Lewis from her,” he stated. “Jinjoo does not show off. She tells a lot of big story with fewer notes than most young artists of her age.” An internationally-regarded performer, she has played across the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and South Korea, and in 2017, the famed Baku Jazz Competition selected her as a Finalist. On her debut album, 2018's I'm Curious (Gut Strings Records), Joo is backed by the great Wormworth and revered bassist Neal Miner. She brings a swinging trio to Birdland playing songbook standards and inspired originals.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 26 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$35 + $25 food/drink minimum



July 26-28 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Champian Fulton Trio

A great jazz singer is something special, and something special indeed is Champian Fulton. Daughter of trumpeter Stephen Fulton, Champian grew up inside the world of jazz, and as she grew she developed a swinging sound on the piano and a voice beyond her years—a sound reminiscent of the old master vocalists. Named the Hot House Readers Poll 2019 Pianist and Vocalist of the Year, and with 17 albums to her name, she is understandably a Birdland fan favorite. And with Birdland as her home, it was only fitting for her to record her latest solo album at the club: 2023's Meet Me At Birdland. Fulton has since released “Every Now and Then” (2024, Cellar Live) in collaboration with Cory Weeds, and musical-directed the album “Flying High: Big Band Canaries Who Soared (The Styles and Sounds of the Great Female Jazz Vocalists)”. Fulton returns to her favorite jazz club in late July for a weekend of entrancing performances.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 27 (Saturday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Esteban Castro (Trio)

A force of indomitable technique, extraordinary passion, and expansive imagination, the 21 year-old Esteban Castro is a jaw-dropping pianist whose capacities on his instrument defy categorization. The First Prize winner at the 2019 MSM Precollege Philharmonic Concerto Competition, the 2017 Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition, and the 2016 Montreux Jazz Piano Solo Competition, as well as the recipient of 15 Downbeat Student Music Awards, Castro has worked with musical heroes Ambrose Akinmusire, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Peter Evans, Gilad Hexelman, Billy Drummond, Mark Shim, and Ted Nash, among many others; he has performed to sold-out audiences at The Blue Note, The Montreux Jazz Club, The New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, as well as in Switzerland, Italy, France, Peru, Canada, and Puerto Rico. He returns to Birdland for the month of July, performing here with his talented trio of talented Kayvon Gordon (drums) and exceptional Gervis Myles (bass). Castro is a Young Steinway artist.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 28 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jennifer Wharton's BONEGASM

Bass trombonist Jennifer Wharton presents her trombone-powered ensemble, Bonegasm, whose third record, Grit and Grace, was released in October 2023. After the group's self-titled album was released in 2019 on Sunnyside Records to great critical and popular acclaim, Wharton knew she had created something important by highlighting the primacy of the trombone in jazz music. Bonegasm has featured trombonists John Fedchock, Nate Mayland and Alan Ferber, along with the rhythm section of pianist Michael Eckroth, bassist Evan Gregor and drummer Don Peretz. Producing a record during the height of the pandemic—which meant making music while adhering to social-distancing practices—wasn't easy. But Wharton's skills and ambition led her through, having been honed through years performing in some of the world's top modern big bands and Broadway shows: like Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Birdland's-own Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, West Side Story, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Enjoy BONEGASM at Birdland as they rip through imaginative originals and arrangements with their unique sound.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 28 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum

