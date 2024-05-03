See Melissa Errico, Marilyn Maye and More at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

MARILYN MAYE – MAY 6 AT 7PM

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 96th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

A theatrical dynamo with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

$117 cover charge (includes $12 in fees). $176.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN ERTMAN & FRIENDS – MAY 6 AT 9:30PM

Fresh off a recording and music video series at the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London, John Ertman is back in New York and over the moon to make his NYC solo debut at 54 Below!

Teaming up with top Broadway talent, dear friends, and family, John will take you on a musical journey through the many eras that define his writing and performance style. Featuring all six songs performed at Abbey Road, as well as selections from his musicals Alone, Mews, and Moriarty (co-written with Joseph Mathusek), John will share his unique lyrical and musical stylings and demonstrate how his process incorporates all the music he loves into a truly unforgettable pop and MT sound. Directed by Mary Tomei (King of Pangaea at NAMT), with music direction by Patrick B. Phillips (Suffs).

Featuring Maddie Burton, Lauren Elledge, Katherine Ertman, Ellis Gage, Natalie Pereira, Cassidy Sledge, Q. Smith, Lawrence Stallings, Carson Stewart, and Jeremy Stolle.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA ERRICO: SONDHEIM IN THE CITY VINYL RELEASE CELEBRATION CONCERT – MAY 7-9 AT 7PM

The performance on May 9 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After the critical triumph of her Sondheim Sublime album– called “the finest all Sondheim recording ever made” by the Wall Street Journal – Melissa Errico returns to her home at 54 Below and to her favorite songwriter with an entirely new program of Sondheim songs, celebrating her new album (released February 16, 2024 on Concord) and a different side of Steve, praised in The New York Times as “a New York house tour of thrill and heartbreak… from one of Sondheim’s deepest-hearted yet lightest-touch interpreters.”

Sondheim In the City is the Sondheim of smart, sophisticated New York, the Sondheim of the quick, witty, sardonic, love-seeking and sex-driven city that he recorded and worked in through his long life. From the anthem of city busyness “Another Hundred People” to the bittersweet hymns of city marriage, “Sorry, Grateful” and “Good Thing Going, ”with time for hardboiled surprises like “ Uptown, Downtown” and surprisingly soft-centered ballads like “All That I Need” and “Dawn,” Melissa will sound out New York as she rounds out her portrait of Stephen—and, as always in an Errico show, there will be smart talk from this celebrated New York Times columnist to go along with her sublime singing. Come hear why BroadwayWorld says that Melissa Errico is “a poet, a painter, a walking work of art that lives and breathes to tell stories, and we all the lucky benefactors of her passion.”

Music directed by Tedd Firth, and featuring a quartet of uber- talented musicians.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees) - $84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees) - $128 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – MAY 7 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Gabrielle Baker, Elisa Galindez, Jared Goodwin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Demiah Latreece, Luana Psaros, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SHINING IN MISERY: A KING-SIZE PARODY! – MAY 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a hilariously chilling evening featuring songs and comedic highlights from Shining In Misery: A King-Size Parody! In an unforgettable celebration of the works of Stephen King and the sold-out critically-acclaimed run of the show, with music by Andrew Abrams (But I’m a Cheerleader, the Musical), book by Colleen DuVall (White Zombie) and book and lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia (Eight Tales of Pedro, Standby, Jaime Lozano’s Songs By An Immigrant), experience the songs: “Greener Mile,” “Squint Through The Shining,” “Number One Fan,” (and many more) and learn the terrifying origins of Annie Wilkes, and Jack, Wendy, and Danny Torrance. Don’t let this “shining” opportunity fade into “the mist.”

Directed by Donald Garverick (Off- Broadway: The Office!- a Musical Parody and 90210-The Musical).

Music direction by Evan Lange (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 regional premiere).

Starring Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Gail Becker, Cody Gerszewski, Alex Gossard, Benji Heying, Sierra Rein, Jonathan Wagner, and Jason Williams.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! REBEL GENIUS BY MATTHEW PUCKETT – MAY 9 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the NYC debut concert of the edgy new musical Rebel Genius! This thrilling new show is based on the lives of Albert Einstein and Mileva Maric. Join us for a beautiful evening of songs that crash physics and love into one another as Albert and Mileva struggle…succeed…and fall madly in love. The unforgettable score is written by Peabody Award-winning songwriter Matthew Puckett.

Featuring Drew Becker, Anthony Chavers, Jake Levy, Jessie MacBeth, JJ Maley, Caleb Mathura, DeAnne Stewart, Steven Telsey, and Thom C Warren.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA! – MAY 10 AT 7PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra – The Second Century – A Celebration of Sinatra’s Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol’ Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You’ll hear songs like “One For My Baby,” “Chicago,” “My Way,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall’s signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world.

Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel.

Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Featuring Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBBIE ROZELLE: CONTRACTUALLY OBLIGATED, FEAT. JANINE LAMANNA & MATT KOPLIK! – MAY 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Watching this dynamo on stage you just can’t help but love him… not to be missed!” – BroadwayWorld

Seven years after making his cabaret debut with the sold-out hit show Songs From Inside My Locker (called “the gold standard of cabaret recordings” by Behind the Curtain), celebrated entertainer Robbie Rozelle returns to the scene of the crime with an all-new show. Hailed as “a genius at crafting an evening” (StageBuddy), Contractually Obligated is an all-new evening of carefully curated chaos. Unleashing his razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, special guests and his band The Two Drink Minimum (led by long-time musical director Yasuhiko Fukuoka) on the famed nightclub, the award-winning performer is “a cabaret train that won’t be stopped” (BroadwayWorld). One part raconteur, one part stand-up comic, and one part musical storyteller, you don’t want to miss this brand-new evening that Robbie is contractually obligated to deliver.

Featuring Matt Koplik and Janine LaManna.

Music direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEA DELARIA: BRUNCH IS GAY – MAY 12 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria has put together a special show to celebrate Mom. She along with Alexis Michelle will perform duets of original tunes and songs from her repertoire, including Bowie, Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards. Come on, it’s Mother’s Day so take your mom to see the biggest mother of them all.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film Glitter & Doom. She will be starring in the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

Featuring special guest Alexis Michelle (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WOMEN DO IT BETTER: 3RD EDITION, FEAT. TALIA SUSKAUER & MORE! – MAY 12 AT 7PM

They say “behind every man is a great woman,” but we believe women deserve center stage. Women Do It Better will feature the quintessential male solos and duets written by Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and more. But this time, female Broadway alums, as well as New York’s most promising new talents, will perform music traditionally done by male-identifying characters. Directed and produced by Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton, this evening will prove to you, anything a man can do, a woman can do it better. Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Come join us at 54 Below to celebrate women’s rights as partial proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Featuring Mia Bergstrom, Jerusha Cavazos, Meghan Fitton, Katy Geraghty, Jesse Lynn Harte, Maya Imani, Kelsee Kimmel, Riley Klauza, Paris Martino, Alaina Newell, Flower Estefana Rios, Isa Rodriguez, Raelyn Santiago, Brooke Sterling, Cassidy Stoner, Becca Suskauer, and Talia Suskauer.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

MELISSA ERRICO: SONDHEIM IN THE CITY VINYL RELEASE CELEBRATION CONCERT May 9 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

ROBBIE ROZELLE: CONTRACTUALLY OBLIGATED, FEAT. JANINE LAMANNA & MATT KOPLIK! May 10 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

