See David Yazbek and More Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including David Yazbek, Mary Porter and more.

MARY PORTER: HATS OFF TO CAROLINA – A TRIBUTE TO NORTH CAROLINA ARTISTS – NOVEMBER 10 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Mary Porter presents Hats Off to Carolina: A Tribute to North Carolina Artists, with music director Michael Orland.

Join Mary Porter and Michael Orland in this unique show featuring hit songs from Roberta Flack, Nina Simone, James Taylor, Randy Travis, Thelonious Monk, Ronnie Milsap, Ben E. King, and other great North Carolina artists.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Music direction by Michael Orland.

Also joined by special guest artist and North Carolina native NaTasha Yvette Williams (Grammy Award winner & Tony® nominee).

Making her 54 Below debut, Mary Porter is an international performer, recording artist, and North Carolina native. She is no stranger to a stage or to cabaret and has performed sold out shows during her performances in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. In NYC, she joined Enrique de Allende on stage for his Carnegie Hall debut in 2023 (her second time performing under that legendary roof). Classically trained and with a versatile voice: her range and style allow her to adapt to many types of music…. perfect for the variety in this show with Michael Orland. Michael and Mary are currently working on her fourth album, produced by multi-Grammy winner, Robert Cutarella who has produced for many artists including Alison Krauss, Eric Clapton, and Sting. Mary’s first three albums were produced by the late Jerry Williams, former music director for “Donny and Marie.”

Michael Orland began his impressive musical career at the tender age of three. He has become one of the most acclaimed musical directors on the concert and nightclub scene. In addition to playing for many celebrities including Lucie Arnaz, Katherine McPhee, Deborah Gibson, Jennifer Holliday, Kristin Chenoweth, Gladys Knight, and Barry Manilow; Michael played for hit shows Forbidden Broadway, Ruthless, and When Pigs Fly and served as vocal coach and pianist on “American Idol” for 16 years. An accomplished songwriter, his songs have been featured on several daytime soaps and primetime shows. On recordings, he can be heard with several major artists and is currently working on his album of piano solos and also with Mary Porter on her 4th album.

Tickets for the 7pm show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

For the 7pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAGGIE SOLIMINE: BROADWAY, BRITNEY, AND BREAKDOWNS – NOVEMBER 11 AT 7PM

Fresh from her West End debut, Maggie Solimine invites you into her world for a night of powerhouse vocals, chaotic childhood stories (yes, there was a serious Britney Spears phase), and no-holds-barred confessions. With songs by Pasek & Paul, Billy Joel, Stephen Sondheim, and Andrew Lippa — plus maybe a little Janis Joplin if she’s feeling extra bold — Maggie is ready to light up 54 Below. Step into her mind for the night — chaotic (yes), a little unhinged (you bet), and worth it (absolutely). Directed by award-winning West End writer-director Will Nunziata (concert director for Tony® winner Lillias White, director of Figaro: An Original Musical at the London Palladium), expect laughs, big notes, and surprise special guests. Whether you’re a musical theatre diehard or just looking for a night out with a star on the rise, Maggie’s got you covered (not the cover charge, you’ll have to pay for that). Grab a seat, grab a drink, and get ready for some “fun, laughs, good times.”

Featuring special guests Janine LaManna (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Look of Love), Keaton Miller, and more stars to be announced!

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LAURIE ROLDAN | A SONG FOR YOU: THE MUSIC OF KAREN CARPENTER – NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

“Laurie Roldan had accomplished something remarkable: she had channeled Carpenter’s voice and her spirit—that unique ability to find beauty in vulnerability and strength in gentleness.”

— Edward A Kliszus, Opening Night and Front Row Center Reviews NYC

Laurie Roldan, star of the acclaimed cabaret A Song for You: The Music of Karen Carpenter, makes her 54 Below debut with a soulful and unforgettable evening that blends timeless music with an intimate story of resilience, rediscovery, grace, and the healing power of song. With a voice reminiscent of Karen Carpenter’s warmth, Roldan performs beloved hits like “Close to You,” “Superstar,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” and “Ticket to Ride.”

Fresh off a standing ovation at her NYC debut at The Green Room 42, she brings a refreshing presence to the cabaret scene—full of nostalgia, humor, and heart. Featuring Broadway music assistant Nicolas Perez (Buena Vista Social Club) as music director and pianist, along with guest vocalists and a live band, Laurie’s show is a heartfelt love letter to the music that raised us, and the resilience that carries us forward.

Featuring Chris Boccard, Bridgette Kinsella, and Taylor Noll.

Joined by Mitch Bowers on drums and Magda Kress on bass.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ARI AXELROD’S A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY – NOVEMBER 12 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A Place For Us is a celebration of Jewish culture, honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their crucial contributions to the American Musical. While there are many stories in the world about Jewish suffering, there are fewer stories about Jewish life and vitality. Our history is not only about how we survived, but also about how we thrived, and A Place for Us highlights this in its exploration of Jewish Broadway. Join Ari Axelrod in celebrating this award-winning show’s brand new album!

The Jewish Week awarded Ari the prestigious “36 To Watch Award,” recognizing him as one of the 36 most influential Jews in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. His multi-award-winning show, A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway, has been performed to sold-out audiences around the world. Theatrical credits include: Paper Mill Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse, Bay Street Theatre, North Shore Music Theatre, NAMT, Shabbat on Broadway, Museum of Jewish Heritage, and The York Theatre Company. Ari’s critically acclaimed debut album Ari Axelrod: LIVE at Birdland is available on all streaming platforms.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GLITTER GEL PEN SONGS: FROM TAYLOR SWIFT TO SABRINA CARPENTER – NOVEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Join us at 54 Below in an all female-presenting cabaret to celebrate your favorite ”glitter gel pen” female pop artists’ songs. Prepare to dance your heart out to Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. Plus, expect some extra glittery musical theatre songs thrown in the mix. Produced by Rachel Sandler and directed by Kenza Nejmi, the third edition of this show will feature your fave girly pops on stage, to be announced. Featuring some of your favorite songs like “Espresso,” “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart!,” and “Fabulous” from High School Musical, this show will make you want to tap into that girlboss energy.

Music directed by Rachel Sandler.

Directed by Kenza Nejmi.

Featuring Caroline Bowers, Terrell Chambers, Zakary Clausell-Santos, Jessica Cooperstock, Julia Dale, Kiley Ernest, Abby Godwin, Isabella Greathouse, Lauren Hartley, Nora Hurley, Lyla Karekinian, Brenna Kellem, Audrey Latt, Audrey Logan, Paige Anne Mills, Matt Neary, Naja Nicole, Laura Pachnos, Grace Peknic, Lauren Robinson, Steven Sawan, Breanne E. Sensenig, Lilli Urgent, Micheal Verre, and Masa Vujadinovic.

Also joined by Britton Matthews on drums, Caitlin Thomas on guitar, and Rachel Sandler on piano.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAVID YAZBEK: A FEW CHEERY SONGS ABOUT DEATH – NOVEMBER 13 AT 7PM

7 Broadway shows, 5 albums, Tony®, Emmy and Grammy Awards- How does he do it? He has no idea but he’ll try to figure it out and maybe you can help. When he’s not unloading on you, The Band’s Visit composer David Yazbek will play and sing songs from his shows and albums. It’ll be great therapy for Yazbek and the best part is, you’re paying!

David Yazbek’s Broadway credits include music and lyrics for The Band’s Visit (10 Tony® Awards), Dead Outlaw, Tootsie, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty, Larry David’s Fish In The Dark, The Roommate, and Buena Vista Social Club (Producer/Creative Consultant.)

Solo albums include The Laughing Man, Tock, Damascus!, Tape Recorder, and Evil Monkey Man.

He is currently completing a new album and continues to perform with his band. The New York Times called him “A daredevil juggler catching spiked pins in the traveling carnival of his imagination.“ He has co-produced all of his cast albums including The Band’s Visit (Grammy Award).

TV and film: “Boardwalk Empire,” “Late Night with David Letterman” (Emmy Award Best Writing), hundreds of songs, including the infamous “Carmen Sandiego” Theme. Dozens of scripts for episodic TV.

In the works are a new musical with Jeffrey Lane, A Dead Outlaw documentary film and other secret exciting stuff.

Yazbek has received every major American Theater award, many grants and honors and, most recently, a successful colonoscopy from Digestive Disease Associates of Rockland.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 BELOW INTRODUCES: INTERNATIONAL MUSICALS – NOVEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Let us take you on a musical trip around the world at 54 Below as we present songs from international musicals! This performance will be a global celebration spotlighting musical theatre hits from around the world, performed by a dazzling cast of international talents.

This isn’t about translations of familiar hits–we are talking about the rich, original works from all around the world. This one-night-only event features showstoppers and hidden gems from original musicals created outside of Broadway.

The concert will be performed by a cast of multilingual, multicultural, and multi-talented actors —all proudly representing their home countries. Shows featured will include Maybe Happy Ending (South Korea),

Butterfly (蝶) (China), Elisabeth (Austria), Notre Dame de Paris (France), Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Australia), and more.

Produced by Flynn Jungbin Byun and Victoria Chen, this cabaret invites audiences to experience musical theatre across languages and cultures. Whether you’re discovering something new or hearing a familiar song in a familiar song in a different way, it’s a celebration of how great theatre transcends borders.

Featuring Flynn Jungbin Byun, Victoria Chen, Bryan Chan, Fernando Flores, Renata Gabella, Ellis Gage, Kazue Kiyono, Lizzie Matlock, Melissa Milano, Julia Morin, Evelina Pristovšek, Zhe Qiao, Colin Ring, Anthara Shivkumar, Katherine Shore, and Tal Marcello Zamir.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ASHLEY LOREN – NOVEMBER 14 & 15 AT 7PM

Join Ashley Loren for her 54 Below solo debut! Ashley Loren is known to the world of theatre lovers as the longest running Satine in the Tony Award®-winning Broadway hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical, taking over the title role in May 2022. Previously, Loren starred in For The Record’s production of BAZ: Star Crossed Love, and as Ursula in Sweet Charity directed by Kathleen Marshall. Other credits include the Broadway revival and national tour of Jekyll & Hyde and Extraordinary Girl in Green Day’s American Idiot.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GREAT AND POWERFUL: THE SONGS OF OZ – NOVEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

GREAT AND POWERFUL: The Songs of Oz…

Travel down the yellow brick road as we dive into the OCU- aka the “Oz Cinematic Universe!” In celebration of WICKED: For Good, we are going “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” Prepare to indulge yourself in the musical stylings of Wicked, The Boy from Oz, The Wiz, & more.

We’ll also share a toast to some of our favorite actors in the land of Oz – Cynthia Erivo + Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth + Idina Menzel, and the trailblazer of the yellow brick road herself, Judy Garland. With music direction by Cullen Curth (Just In Time), and produced by Anthony Allocca and Julia Nieman of A SHARP Theater Collective. Put on your ruby red slippers, click your heels three times, tell yourself, “there’s no place like home” and join us in Broadway’s Living Room for a night of magic and wonder.

Music direction by Cullen Curth.

Featuring Jenny Brady, Lucy Breedlove, Briana Brooks, Chloe Kaitlyn Brown, Ethan Carlson, Jules Ferolie, Emily Kay, Nicholas Kraft, Victoria Mesa, Ayla Mulock, Tomi Newman, Ben Ohnemus, Vivica Powell, Larkin Reilly, Emily Ricalde, Caroline Santiago-Turner, Kamiah Vickers, and Jayke Workman.

A SHARP Theater Collective is based in New York City; producing pieces theater, comedy, and more that strive to reimagine the theater-going experience. A collective of young artists in NYC who’ve come together to shake up the tradition of going to the theater, we’re hoping to not only make the theater feel more of an accessible place to all, but have people experience theater in a way to allow them to see the inherent theatricality in everyday life. We do so by embracing the inherent immersivity and camp that naturally is infused into a theatrical production- leaving audience members with a transformative experience that won’t fall “FLAT.”

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF WICKEDLY WONDERFUL DREAM ROLES – NOVEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM

The Wickedly Wonderful Summer Stalkers are BACK, only this time it’s Fall and it’s “For Good!” After a sold out 54 Below debut this summer, they are back with a brand new seriously swankified sequel. In honor of the upcoming part 2 of the biggest musical blockbuster this side of the rainbow, they’re dedicating this autumn season to all things ~Wickedly~ Wonderful™️… except for Wicked itself (unless this time we really can somehow, some way, be the FIRST amateur regional theatre troupe to acquire the rights from Jon Chu himself!!!) So buckle up folks, for there is a -definish- chance this time you’ll be changed: for good.

Directed and produced by Daniel Barrett.

Co-produced by Lauren Dietzel.

Music direction by Max Bennett-Parker.

Featuring Kelly Autry, Clarice Bruch, Glen Chitty, Ellie Creedon, Meredith Eib, Adriana Ellis, Anna Fernandez, Andrew Gryniewicz, Amanda Harris, Jess Lynch, Julian Manjerico, Devin McCall, Mia McClain, Kayla Moore, Maria Norris, Taylor Pattie, Jackie Romankow, Matheus Ting, Ariana Valdes, Hannah Verdi, Alex Vinh, Keith Weiss, and Rachel Zamorano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONCE EVERY HUNDRED YEARS: A SONG CYCLE BY WILLIAM FINN & DANNY URSETTI – NOVEMBER 16 & 17 AT 7PM

The performance on November 17 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Below is honored to present the New York premiere of Once Every Hundred Years by two-time Tony Award® winner William Finn (Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain) with music by Danny Ursetti (Regretting Almost Everything). Like all things Finn, this new song cycle about life, love, aging, and art set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic is furious and funny, outrageous and intimate, always surprising, and surprisingly moving. Join us for this unique opportunity to be among the first to hear this final work by the beloved and truly singular William Finn.

Directed by Joe Calarco with music direction by Benji Goldsmith and orchestrations by Michael Starobin.

Produced by Lauren Kahane.

Featuring Jeff Blumenkrantz, Demond Green, and Zachary Noah Piser.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC OF EDDIE BEAN, FEAT. MAX MENDOZA CRUMM, & MORE! – NOVEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Eddie Bean, composer, artist, and beloved Broadway music gopher (Sondheim at Town Hall, Mr. Saturday Night, The Connector, Paddy’s Wake) makes his 54 Below solo concert debut. Performing a mélange of indie-classical selections from his original musicals, Eddie will be joined by a ragtag band of patiently suffering musicians and several seasoned singers. Directed and produced by Cornerstone Creative Co., the concert will include insider industrial anecdotes, big belting, jazzy noodling, and a healthy dose of wry banter.

Featuring Renée Albulario, Gabriela Barrett, Emily Croft, Max Mendoza Crumm, Emmy Daniels, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Jesse Lynn Harte, Matt Magnusson, Steven Isaac Rice, Kevin David Stevens, Mesgana Teklu, and Anne Wechsler.

Joined by Hannah Cohen on violin, Henryk Kress on electric guitar, Magda Kress on electric bass, and Luis Jacome on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

