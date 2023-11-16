Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To Martuni's With HOLIDAY TEST DRIVE XI

The Golden Tenor of Cabaret, Sean Patrick Murtagh, returns home with the latest installment of his long-running hit concert series, Holiday Test Drive XI: Fabulous, Festive & Fruity!  With the music, stories, and caftans flowing, this year the holidays are sure to be a DRAG.   

The multi-award-winning singer known for bringing holiday cheer to San Francisco year after year has put together a one-of-a-kind experience for the 11th year in a row.  Sharing memories of Christmases past and songs that will resonate with you through the new year, this is not a show to miss.   

Sean Patrick Murtagh is a multi-award-winning cabaret singer, with two MAC and two BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards under his belt. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick been entertaining audiences from coast to coast on stage & screen and intimate cabaret rooms.  He is a determined and driven actor and singer with a passion for storytelling- from Pantsless Living Room Concerts to Lincoln Center, Sean Patrick masterfully connects with audiences from all walks of life.  Sean Patrick's TV/film credits include, Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly on ID Network, The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm.  Stage credits: Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, Coco, and many more.  His much-celebrated Holiday Test Drive concert series has become a heralded fixture for San Francisco Audience.   Sean Patrick's debut album, The Mario 101!, is available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.  

TWO NIGHTS ONLY: Sunday, December 17th at 4pm & Tuesday, December 19th at 7pm.  Dee Spencer returns to the keys as Music Director.    

Tickets are available at Click Here $25 cover/ No Minimum.  Martuni's Piano Bar, 4 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94103.

Martuni's is a true San Francisco Institution.  

For over 25 years, this little corner bar has been belting out tunes, serving up major martini's and bringing people from all walks of life together.

7 nights a week you can hear show tunes filling the walls of Martuni's- you can even take part in one of their many open mics featuring some of San Francisco's finest pianist and singers.   

Martuni's also hosts a slew of cabaret shows, providing the space for local artist to grow their audiences and demonstrate their talents. Martuni's is located at 4 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.




