Samantha Massell to Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4 at 54 Below

Samantha Massell will join Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Samantha Massell is a New York based actress and singer who has appeared on Broadway, on television, in movies, in the cabaret scene, and in a variety of commercials. She was last seen on Broadway as Hodel in the acclaimed revival of Fiddler on the Roof. On the small screen, Samantha has recurred on Dynasty, Mr. Mercedes, and Chicago Fire, and has guest starred on NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Fight, and Elementary. Samantha has originated roles in many world premiere musicals including the lauded reviSal of Steven Schwartz and Charles' Strouse's Rags at The Goodspeed Opera (Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Actress), The Flamingo Kid at Hartford Stage, and Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse. A native New Yorker, Samantha made her Broadway debut at age 12 in Baz Luhrmann's production of Puccini's La Boheme. BFA, University of Michigan, Phi Beta Kappa. @smassellsings www.samanthamassell.com

Produced by Megan Minutillo.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature the work of Nico Juber and Madeline Myers, with performances by Samantha Massell and Carolina Rial - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

