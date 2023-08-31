SPEAKEASY SOCIAL Announced At Chelsea Table + Stage

GPC Entertainment presents Speakeasy Social - an evening of song and dance dedicated to the time of flappers, bootleggers, and jazz. Featuring high-energy synchronized dancing and tight vocal harmonies courtesy of The Sirens, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. You better believe...it's the bee's knees!

Speakeasy Social is directed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak, produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester. The cast will feature company members: Andrea Palesh, Annie Ester, Emily Britt, Halle Augenstein, Jazmine Curie, Maddie Crump, Marie Smith, Melissa Buriak, Nadia Jagessar, Rachel Higbee Pathak, Shannon McGee, and Willow Carly Johnson.

Speakeasy Social runs for one night only, at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W 26th St in Manhattan, Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7 pm EST. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $40, and online streaming tickets are $20. All tickets are available at www.GPC-Entertainment.com.

GPC is an NYC-based theater production company that creates multi-disciplinary music and dance variety cabaret shows - blending musical theater, pop culture, vintage cabaret, and vaudeville influences. The company's self-produced musical dance videos have garnered over 2 million views on YouTube alone. Founded in 2014, the company was created when an Upper West Side restaurant commissioned founder Bridget Bose to produce a cabaret show for the restaurant. The initial mission was simple, and remains the same to this day - create performance art inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfill their guilty performing pleasures. After a nine-month run, the company moved the show downtown to the world-famous Duplex Cabaret Theater - where they sold out monthly shows for years. The notoriety that GPC gained from their performances at The Duplex has led to performances at Jazz at Lincoln Center; New York Fashion Week; Feinstein's/54 Below; Chelsea Table + Stage; The Green Room 42; The Cutting Room; DROM; The Triad; The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret; Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, Stage 773 in Chicago; and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver; Caribbean Villas in San Pedro, Belize; and Resorts World, Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, the company formed, The Sirens, a female vocal group that seamlessly blends retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theater stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals. In 2020, the company quickly and successfully shifted to virtual programming due to pandemic shutdowns, and has since incorporated virtual programming, film productions, and site specific works into its repertoire. They continue to innovate their business and art and produce monthly variety shows in NYC and beyond. Produced and directed by a female-led team, GPC also focuses on providing performance and production opportunities for female-identifying artists and art that celebrates the femme experience. For more information, please visitClick Here. @GPCabaret

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage

Photo Credit: Darryl Justin Padilla