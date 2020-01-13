SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL Dueling Pianos Moves To A New Venue Next Month

SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL Dueling Pianos runs every Saturday Night, 52 weeks a year and is the longest running Dueling Pianos show in NYC history (now in its tenth record-breaking year!)

An all request, rock n roll party, featuring two of the top piano entertainers on the East Coast. Playing all your favorites from Billy Joel to Bon Jovi to Britney Spears to Bruno Mars, it's a singalong, laugh-along, drink-along, dance-along good time for groups of 2, 20 or 200



For more information visit http://www.ShakeRattleRollPianos.com and http://www.PianoSummitNYC.com. Tickets available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33455. See full performance calendar at http://www.shakerattlerollpianos.com/tour-dates/.





